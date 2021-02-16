Monday 6 pm COVID-19 Regional Report: Columbia County Active Cases Countdown to 78 | Regional News





COVID-19 infection information for 7 South Arkansas counties and 3 North Louisiana parishes from each state health department. The following figures for cases of COVID-19 virus are up to 6 pm on Monday. The figures for Columbia County and the six neighboring Arkansas counties include the number of tests per 1,000 people, the PCR positive rate, and the antigen positive rate. The results of PCR tests usually take more than a day to be reported to an individual. The results of the antigen test are immediate and the percentage of positive rates is much higher. This is because people who have been referred for antigen testing through a local health agency are already showing signs of infection. (+) Or (-) means the number has changed since the last report. These numbers reflect changes since the last report at 6 pm on Friday (magnoliareporter.com provides a short report on Saturday and Sunday). Cases that may have been identified in each category are combined into a single number. In light of new information, the numbers may increase or decrease as individual cases move across county / elementary school sections. The typographical error in this chart has been corrected in the next day’s list. South Arkansas County Report Confirmed / Confirmed / Total PRC / No antigen A longer number of possible tests per 1,000 Mortality from case-active illness Colombia 2,086 + 14 78-22 1,955 + 36 53 868.2 / P8.4 / A17.8 Columbia Cumulative Test: 1,278 + 7 PCR / 990 + 8 antigen positive. 13,892 + 79 PCR / 4,582 +31 Antigen negative Hempstead 1,773 + 13 59-17 1,696 + 30 17 767.8 / P9.0 / A26.5 Hempstead cumulative test: 1,356 + 6 PCR / 477 + 9 antigen positive. 13,750 + 57 PCR / 1,322 +42 Antigen negative Lafayette 492 + 5 29-2 455 + 5 7 523.1 / P11.5 / 28.7 Lafayette cumulative test: 347 + 3 PCR / 172 + 3 antigen positive. 2,671 + 13 PCR / 427 + 5 Antigen negative Mirror 3,703 + 55 100-16 3,570 + 70 33 + 1 519.4 / P14.4 / A24.5 Mirror cumulative test: 2,476 + 23 PCR / 1,360 +38 Antigen positive. 14,698 + 51 PCR / 4,093 +69 Antigen negative Nevada 760 + 6 25 711 + 6 24 1,431.8 / P5.5 / A20.5 Cumulative Nevada test: 620 + 4 PCR / 155 + 2 antigen positive. 10,697 + 25 PCR / 612 + 19 Antigen negative Wachita 2,123 + 18 92 + 9 1,980 + 25 50 + 2 766.7 / P10.8 / A24.8 Ouachita cumulative test: 1,834 + 19 PCR / 375 + 2 antigen positive. 15,136 + 140 PCR / 1,138 + 7 Antigen negative Union 3,595 + 22 151 + 14 3,346 + 35 98 + 1 736.3 / P12.2 / A15.2 Union cumulative test: 2,777 + 11 PCR / 993 + 10 antigen positive. 19,958 PCR / 5,526 Antigen negative North Louisiana Parish Report Louisiana will not update the information on Saturday. Confirmed Confirmed PCR antigen Parish case death test test Claybone 1,383 + 3 49 16,589 + 74 2,914 + 10 Union 2,281 + 5 75 + 1 28,130 1,828 + 27 Webster 3,875 + 16 92 + 2 46,098 4,367 Nursing Home in South Arkansas This list includes homes with new or added cases in the last 14 days. This list shows the latest posted information on the number of active cases for residents and workers / staff. The state updates this information on weekdays. (+) Or (-) means the number has changed since the last report. The information posted may be delayed from the actual current number. Hudson Memorial, El Dorado – 5 residents. 8 workers / staff. Timber Bahrain Health, El Dorado – 4 residents. 2 workers / staff. Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope – 1 resident. 5 + 5 workers / staff. Hill Crest Care & Rehab, Prescott – 1 resident. 4 workers / staff. Advanced Health & Rehab, El Dorado – 3 residents. 1 worker / staff. Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana – 3 Residents. 1 worker / staff. Southern Pines Nursing / Prescott Manners – 3 Residents. 1 worker / staff. Magnolia Fountain – 1 resident. 2 workers / staff. Oak Ridge Health & Rehab, El Dorado – 1 resident. 1 worker / staff. Somerset Senior Living, Camden – 1 resident. 1 worker / staff. Windsor Cottage, Texarkana – 0 residents. 1 worker / staff. Nursing home in North Louisiana This list shows the latest posted information on the number of active cases for residents and workers / staff. The state updates this information on weekdays. (+) Or (-) means the number has changed since the last report. The information posted may be delayed from the actual current number. Town & Country, Webster-18 residents. 3 workers / staff. Presbyterian Church, Homer – 12 residents. 0 workers / staff. Lake Union Lake Arbor – 10 inhabitants. 0 workers / staff. Farmerville Nursing – 10 Residents, 0 Workers / Staff. Meadowview, Webster – 9 residents. 0 workers / staff. Bernice Nursing, Union – 6 residents. 0 workers / staff. Heritage, Clayborn – 4 residents. 0 workers / staff. Claiborne Rehab – 3 Residents, 0 Workers / Staff. Carrington, Spring Hill – 0 residents. 3 workers / staff. Magnolia school district The Magnolia School District on Monday reported 14 active COVID-19 cases. Active cases per campus. (+) Or (-) means the number has changed since the last report. Magnolia High School – 0 staff. 3 students. Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students. Magnolia Midor – 0 staff. Two students. Central – 2 staff. Two students. East Side – 0 staff. Two students. Kindergarten – 0 staff. 0 students. Walker – 2 staff. 0 students. Whole district – 1 staff. Total – 5 staff. 9 students. University of Southern Arkansas On Friday, the University of South Arkansas reported nine active COVID-19 cases. Active cases per campus. (+) Or (-) means the number has changed since the last report. Currently Active Cases Isolated on Campus – 0 Campus Current Quarantine – 0 Currently Active Cases-9 (6 students, 3 faculty members) Current total of quarantine – 19-2 Cumulative positive cases – 305 Total test by university health services after July 6, 2020 – 3,456 + 500 ARKANSAS SCHOOLSCOVID-19 case The Arkansas Department of Health reports a known number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas elementary and junior high schools and higher education institutions with at least five or more active cases. The numbers will be announced on Monday and Thursday. On Monday, the state reported 1,181 active cases in 96 public school districts led by Cabot. Bentonville, 51; Little Rock, 48; Rogers, 48; Bryant, 42; Springdale, 41; Fort Smith, 35; Conway, 34; Plaskey Special, 27; Fayetteville, 24; and Bentonville, 21 COVID-19 Active Case Number in South Arkansas: Hot spring, 18 years old Hot Springs Lakeside, 18 El Dorado, 14 years old McGehee, 13 years old Lake Hamilton, 11 Malvern, 11 years old Pine Bluff, 11 Star City, 11 Magnolia, 9 (see updated figure above) Texarkana, 9 Queen, 7 Gurdon, 7 Blevins, 6 Camden Fairview, 6 Cleveland County, 6 Dierks, 6 Horatio, 6 Glen Rose, 5 Harmony gloves, 5 Junction City, 5 Lafayette County, 5 Washita River, 5 Smackover, 5 Spring Hill, 5 University of Arkansas and Universities Number of active cases of COVID-19 at the University of South Arkansas by Monday, reported by the Arkansas Department of Health: Washita Baptist, 15 years old National Park University, 11 Southern Arkansas, 10 (see updated figure above) UA-Monticello, 9 LOUISIANA SCHOOLSCOVID-19 case Cases reported in school districts throughout the parish from February 1st to February 7th. Claiborne – 1 to 4 (up 1) faculty / staff. 0 students. Webster – 1 to 4 (down 2) faculty and staff. 9-1 students. Union – 0 (down 1) 1-4 faculty and staff. 1 to 4 students. For more information Arkansas Department of Health Call Center, 8 am-4:30pm, 1-800-803-7847. Email [email protected] After normal business hours and weekends, please call 1-800-554-5738. After normal business hours and weekends, please call 1-800-554-5738. Click here to view the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 website.. arkansascovid.com Operated as a community service by the Faculty of Journalism, Strategy and Media Studies, University of Arkansas, some are operated as classrooms to explore new ways of presenting information using easy-to-understand charts, graphs and text articles. Click here to see.. The Arkansas Health Improvement Center is tracking COVID-19 cases at the city level. Click here to view the website..

..





