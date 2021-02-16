What if some countries do not vaccinate against Covid-19? — Quartz Africa

Some countries like Tanzania And MadagascarHas issued a statement that there are no plans to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 using Western vaccines. Moina Spooner, editor of The Conversation Africa, asked Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a pathologist at the University of Nairobi, to clarify what this means for a global effort to contain a pandemic.

What are the risks if not everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19?

In countries where a significant proportion of the population has not been vaccinated, there is a great risk of long-term Covid-19 sustainable community expansion.

The longer the period of sustained community spread, the more likely the virus will mutate. And this means that the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, could become a breeding ground for mutating into more aggressive variants. Mutants from the unvaccinated population can infect even those from the vaccinated population.

Vaccines may not work against mutated variants due to changes in the genetic code of the virus. Vaccines are aimed at producing an immune response through antibodies designed to recognize the protein structure of a modified virus. Consider changing your uniform so that the enemy is not recognized by your army.

You can also avoid immunity induced by previous infections for similar reasons. Immunity is designed for the structure of the original virus. The modified virus is not easily recognizable by antibodies from previous infections. Therefore, mutant strains can infect already vaccinated strains and cause reinfection.

“No one lives in complete isolation because countries and regions around the world are interrelated.”

This means that everyone remains vulnerable. Even people who live in areas where the population has already been vaccinated are not completely protected from the virus if it mutates elsewhere. Due to the interrelationships of countries and regions around the world, no population lives in complete isolation. A particular population is not safe unless all populations are safe.

This coronavirus simply It is transmitted from person to person through the air. New, perhaps deadly mutants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are more contagious and can easily spread worldwide. Very similar to the original virus.

The whole world will only be safe after ensuring that all people are properly vaccinated. It seems unlikely that the pandemic will be completely contained by existing precautions, or that it will soon burn out. This is when the infection is delayed because a significant proportion of the population has developed “herd immunity” from either previous infections or vaccinations, or when the movement of people who promote the epidemic has stopped altogether. happen. In that case, the virus spreads from one person or part of the population to another, much like a wildfire or forest fire burns out when most plants are already charred or when there is no wind to propel them. It cannot be transmitted quickly. Due to the fire, it cannot continue to spread.

How can the government mitigate these risks?

It is not realistic for a country that has vaccinated its population to close its borders with a country that has not been vaccinated. Unless vaccinated countries completely close their borders from other parts of the world, there will always be some interaction between their citizens and the citizens of unvaccinated countries.

To protect themselves from viruses, governments need to deploy vaccines quickly. Vaccines provide the most effective and controllable precautions to contain viral infections. Especially highly infectious substances such as SARS-CoV-2.There is also There is no real possibility Currently, there are no antiviral drugs in the pipeline that show signs of efficacy against COVID-19, so antiviral treatments or treatments

Other public health measures as different countries wait to access vaccines and vaccinate their populations that is If it is known to delay or mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it should continue to be implemented. This limits the spread of the virus within and between communities and slows the rate of reproduction and mutation. It also minimizes hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

These measures include the use of face masks, hand washing, and increased social distance.

If there are signs of a surge in infection rates, authorities need to act swiftly to take “circuit breaker” actions to prevent the surge. These include imposing blockades and mass quarantine in a geographically targeted manner.

“No one will be completely safe from a pandemic unless the whole world is collectively safe.”

Monitoring the infection rate and extent of spread of the virus through laboratory tests to detect the virus and genomic testing of mutations is important in informing and guiding authorities of what steps to take. .. Therefore, it is necessary to expand the testing ability such as testing to detect viruses such as PCR and antigen testing, and serological (antibody) testing to check people who have been infected before and have developed some immunity. There is.

With this data, serum surveillance mapping (antibody testing) and monitoring is possible. Serum surveillance can also guide the prioritization of vaccine distribution.

This demonstrates the importance of using science in an approach to combating pandemics. Governments also need to work together as one global community and function for everyone.

What approach should the government take to contain the Covid-19 pandemic?

Governments must work together to expand vaccine production and global supply in the shortest possible time. It is important that as much of the world’s population as possible have access to the vaccine as soon as possible.this Is necessary Abolish “vaccine nationalism” and stock up.

We also need to increase funding and support for existing vaccines Production site And new places for vaccine production must be established, including in poor and developing countries.This happens through technology transfer with sharing intellectual property The technical capabilities of vaccines that have already proven to be effective.

The solution lies in a collaborative global approach to ensuring that the whole world is safe. No one will be completely safe from a pandemic unless the whole world is collectively safe.

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..