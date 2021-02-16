Vaccine Minister revealed that “much higher” vaccine doses will be available from March

Nadhim Zahawi argues that early data on whether high-dose vaccination has a direct impact on reducing Covid infections are “really encouraging,” and “much higher” vaccinations were given in March and April. Revealed that the quantity will be available.

The UK Government’s Vaccine Minister continued to take a cautious approach as pressure began to ease restrictions across the country. “Data is starting to grow, but it’s too early at this point to start guessing about the quality of the data.”

He describes two large studies as follows: “Why are you waiting for confirmation of the data on the transmission because you need to make sure that the infection rate is reduced? The Oxford team had some early data that really encouraged the transmission. Must be peer reviewed.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is make sure that the vaccine is the bridge. You break the link between infection rate and hospitalization, and serious illness and death.”

Pointing out the timescales that could lead to Easter, the Minister said: “These studies should give us really good data in the coming weeks.”

On Monday, Boris Johnson said he hoped to finalize the current blockade and make the unlocking “irreversible” prior to the release of the UK’s “roadmap” on Monday.

Prime Minister analyzes this week’s data Coronavirus Impact of case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine deployments as he prepares plans to reduce restrictions south of the border.

Regarding supply, Zahawi said “tens of millions” of vaccine doses would arrive in March and April.

“Supply is coming online. A second dose should be booked to be an additional requirement at this time when the supply is finite.

“But we see much higher doses in March and April, with tens of millions of doses, and we are confident that we will reach our goal.”

This is the second government goal to inoculate all people over the age of 50 by the end of April. Current vaccination rates calculate that this goal can be achieved by the end of March instead of the end of April. Politically, it is important to control public expectations, which may be the reason why British ministers take a very cautious approach to over-promises and under-delivery.

Interestingly, in the media this morning, Zahavi repeatedly refused to legally require employers to disclose to staff whether they had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine.

He told the BBC wireless 4’s Today Program: “Vaccination is not mandatory. Employers are discussing with us and are concerned about the duty of care for residents and elderly residents, especially if the virus mutates. At this time, the UK The predominant virus, the vaccine, works well against the predominant virus. ”

If the employer could require employees to disclose vaccination records, the minister was again pressured and said, “At this time, a vaccination program is not mandatory.”

Zahavi confirmed that the government could promote them, so he rarely accused people of being able to rely on so-called “vaccine passports” for overseas travel in the coming months. International Travel if needed in other countries.

But he excluded them because of the “domestic economy”.

The minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Some countries are moving towards requesting a certificate, as they are currently doing for pre-departure testing. In some countries, only if you have a vaccine certificate will you allow it. We are considering and aim to promote it for individuals.

“For viewers who need a certificate of yellow fever vaccine, just as they needed it. Travel Make it available to specific parts of the world. ”

But he added: “We are not looking at domestic vaccine passports. Economy.. It is much better to vaccinate the entire adult population and deliver the vaccine as soon as possible by September. ”

On Monday, Boris Johnson pointed out a combination of vaccination and a quick 30-minute test as a way to open venues such as theaters and concerts instead of presenting a vaccination certificate.

Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization Special Envoy for Covid-19, supported the Prime Minister’s approach.

“For most of us, the secret to getting life back to some extent is to have access to really reliable, ultra-fast tests. It makes movement so easy.

“Certificates of vaccination may be needed further for traveling abroad and other activities that actually enter another jurisdiction, but to move around. [domestically] It will be a quick inspection. ”

This afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon will announce the return of some students to school, including students aged 4 to 7.

Johnson said all students were in school at the same time on March 8 after reports in the UK that secondary school could take a staggered approach of returning a week later than the primary. He said no decision had been made as to whether he could return.

Elsewhere, new studies by epidemiologists at the University of Warwick suggest that schools do not play a key role in promoting the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

A study in Scotland concludes that “potentially significant risk of Covid-19 infection” was found in pubs and bars across the country last summer, despite efforts by owners and government leadership.

The University of Stirling study, published in the Journal Of Studies On Alcohol And Drugs, is said to be the first university in the world to investigate measures to combat the coronavirus in licensed institutions.

Business owners and representatives were interviewed before resuming to understand the challenges they face, and researchers pretended to be customers and visited 29 facilities for up to 2 hours.

In a May-August study, the bar began to be open to the public, and various incidents that could increase the risk of infection were observed in all but three locations.

Incidents of greater concern were observed at 11 venues due to the repetitive or ongoing nature of the potential risks and the number of customers or staff involved.

These included combinations of singing, screaming, and playing music. Mixing between groups; stand and move around the bar without leaving. Customers who take pictures with other people and staff. Shake hands or hug others who don’t seem to be in the same household.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics has announced that a total of 133,077 people have died in the UK by February 5, with Covid-19 listed on the death certificate. This number is different from the number of UK governments given daily.

According to ONS figures, the number of deaths per day in January exceeded 1,000 for the 23rd consecutive day from January 7th to 29th.

During the first wave of the virus in April 2020, there were 23 consecutive days of death certificate-based deaths exceeding 1,000.