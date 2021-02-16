Jo Whiley provided the Covid vaccine to sisters in a diabetic care facility.Coronavirus

Joe Wiley said he “lives through nightmares” after being given a coronavirus vaccine in front of his sister, who suffers from learning disabilities and diabetes and whose care facility is closed due to an outbreak. ..

BBC Radio 2 DJ campaigning for his rare sister Francis Cri du chat syndrome Jab’s priority, hereditary syndrome, talked about her distress after the outbreak of Covid in a Francis care facility.

Meanwhile, she said she would give up jabs “with a heartbeat,” preferably, so that her sister and caregiver residents could have jabs instead.

By November last year, 60% of people who died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom had a disability, according to statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics. For those who were medically diagnosed with learning disabilities, the risk of death was 3.7 times higher in both men and women than those who did not.

People with diabetes and those with “severe or severe” learning disabilities are included in Jab’s Priority Group 6, while Francis falls into Priority Category 4 because of diabetes and underlying health.

Invitations for the first dose began to be sent on Monday to priority groups 5 and 6 including those aged 65 and over and those considered clinically vulnerable.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, 55-year-old Whily said she felt “long waited” for Francis to get the vaccine and was “terrifying” when she received the call. Care Home-Her blood got cold last Thursday night.

“I can’t say how frustrating it is and how scary it is,” she said. “It’s a nightmare for now. I feel like I’m living in a nightmare. It was terrible all weekend – really, really hard. It was hard for my parents. It was hard for everyone in the care facility, and it continues.

“And ironically, I received a message that I was planning to vaccinate my sister who was suffering from learning disabilities and underlying health. Look at the figure.”

He described her sister’s mental health implications as “quite extreme,” and Francis said she was “extremely suffering” from not being able to see her parents, but she usually returns to her parents’ home every three weeks.

Francis refused to talk to anyone on the weekends, and she usually calls her sister 30 times a day, but she didn’t pick up, Whily added.

She said her mind was “at a loss” because she didn’t belong to the government’s priority group and didn’t know why she was invited to take a shot of her, but perhaps she Suggested that it was because she was classified as a caregiver for her sister53.

“I honestly don’t understand you,” Whily said. “She’s Tier 6, but she’s also pretty terrible with diabetes. In my understanding, she’s in Tier 4 because she’s in underlying health. So I thought she was vaccinated, It didn’t really happen. “

She said she would like to speak for “overlooked” and “ignored” people like Francis. “This happens very often. People with learning disabilities are ignored and have no say.

“If I could get my sister and her resident to get the vaccine, I would give up the vaccine with a heartbeat. I just feel sick.”

When Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi disputed the issue later in the program, Francis was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 after the outbreak of the care home.

Zahawi said home care people with learning disabilities will start vaccination. “The life in home care for learning disabilities that you just described is currently vaccinated in Category 6. We have just embarked on Category 5 and 6. This is the case because it is happening now. Will be taken up.

“Of course, you have to wait 28 days after getting infected, so home care requires you to go back four times and give two doses, because the first dose may not be given. The infection ended after 28 days. “