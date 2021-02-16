Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters





Discover new the study The average California commuter suggests that they are potentially inhaling levels of chemicals that increase the risk of birth defects and cancer. Like most chemicals, the poison is in that amount. Under certain thresholds of exposure, even known carcinogens are unlikely to cause cancer. Beyond that threshold increases the risk of illness. The findings were published in the journal Environment International. Government agencies tend to regulate that threshold in the workplace. However, private spaces such as our car interiors and living rooms are not well researched and unregulated. Benzene and formaldehyde used in automotive manufacturing are known to cause cancer above certain exposure levels and are the chemicals listed in Proposal 65. According to a new study from the University of California, Riverside, the average California commuter exceeds the exposure threshold and inhales unsustainably high levels of both chemicals. Both benzene and formaldehyde are carcinogens, and benzene carries additional risks of reproductive and developmental toxicity. “These chemicals are extremely volatile and easily move from plastics and fibers to the breathing air,” said David Bolts, a professor of environmental toxicology at the University of California, Riverside. The study, published in the journal Environment International, calculated the daily doses of benzene and formaldehyde inhaled by drivers on at least 20 minutes of commuting per day. Up to 90% of the population in the Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties are at least 10% more likely to exceed the cancer risk of inhaling chemicals based on an average commute time of 30 minutes. I found out that there is. .. “Of course, there are different exposures, depending on how long you’re in the car and how much compound the car is releasing,” said Aalekhya Reddam, a graduate student and lead author at the Volz Institute. I will. the study. Earlier, Volz and Reddam studied the exposure of commuters to a flame retardant called TDCIPP or Tris Chlorinated, and found that longer commuting times increased their exposure to carcinogens. They embarked on this study to understand the risks of the compound compared to other chemicals introduced during automobile manufacturing. Reddam advises commuters to keep windows open during the ride, if possible. “At least some airflow will dilute the concentration of these chemicals in the car,” she said. Benzene is used in the production of synthetic fibers and formaldehyde is a plastic binder. “There must be alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goal during automobile manufacturing,” Volz said. “If so, you need to use these.” This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.

