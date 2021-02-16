Hospitalizations and cases due to COVID-19 continue to decline throughout the state, but variants are lurking around Colorado





In Colorado, hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 have continued to decline over the past week, but it’s too early to see the impact of the latest changes to the state dialing framework. As of Monday afternoon, 462 people were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19. Coronavirus hospitalization was the lowest since October 19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 6,973 cases per week ending on Sunday. This was the lowest level since early October. Some test sites were closed on weekends due to the cold weather, but less than 4% of tests returned positive, indicating that the state has not missed a significant number of infections. Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health, said the virus did not spread much throughout the state after the county moved from level red to level orange and schools reopened in January. It was. However, infections are on the rise in some ski towns, and San Miguel County announced strict restrictions on Monday. It’s too early to know if the county can relax, as it will take a couple of weeks before the impact of the policy change can be seen, Carlton said. New dial framework, Effective February 5th, leading to widening spreads. The new dial metric has allowed Denver to move from level orange to level yellow. This means that more companies can now operate on 50% of their capacity, rather than being limited to 25%. Another unclear point is how widespread new variants of the virus are. So far, the state has identified 67 cases that come from more contagious versions of the virus. The best guess at this time is that 1% to 3% of Colorado cases are caused by B.1.1.7. This is a variant identified in the United Kingdom. B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other forms of the virus, a new study suggests May be more deadly.. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages Americans to wear masks that fit better, or Layer the cloth mask on top of the surgical mask, As a way to fight new variants. “We’re in a good place right now, but I think the big question for the future is how quickly the vaccine can be distributed and how quickly the mutants spread,” Carlton said. Told. Governor Jared Polis described the development of the vaccine as a race against new variants. As more people spread the virus, it gives the variant more chances to flock a less contagious version of the virus — or gains additional mutations that can make it more harmful. Gives you the opportunity to. According to the CDC, about 11% of Colorado people were vaccinated once and 5% were vaccinated with both. As of Monday, 414,369 people in Colorado tested positive for the new coronavirus and 22,812 were hospitalized. The state has reported 5,826 coronavirus-related deaths. Subscribe to our biweekly newsletter to send health news directly to your inbox.

