Australia launches COVID-19 vaccine program | HCPLive





The original version of this article was published by our sister publication Contagion. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine administration increased worldwide last week. On February 15, Australia received the first dose of the vaccine. Deployment is expected to begin next Monday, with the first 1.4 million recipients being front-line healthcare workers, quarantine and border workers, senior care and disabled staff and residents. The country has obtained 142,000 doses of Pfizer’s BNT162b2, with the first shipment of 62,000 set aside for the second dose. Late last week, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed Moderna to increase the amount of vaccine in vials by 40%. This will allow the company to increase the dose of each vial from 10 to 14 and increase US inventory much faster than expected. However, the FDA said it needs to submit more data showing that an immediate increase of 20% does not endanger the vial. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recently announced Guidance for safely resuming school. The agency has come up with a mitigation strategy that includes five key steps. Strategies include necessary masking, physical distance, hand washing and breathing etiquette, cleaning and maintenance of healthy facilities, and contact tracing combined with quarantine and quarantine in collaboration with the health department. America 52.88 million 15.81 per 100 China 40.52 million 2.82 per 100 England 15.6 million 22.98 per 100 India 8.29 million 0.6 per 100 Israel 6.44 million 74.43 per 100 Brazil 5.24 million 2.46 per 100 United Arab Emirates 5.06 million 51.11 per 100 Germany 4.15 million 4.95 per 100 Russia 3.9 million 2.67 per 100 Turkey 3.83 million people 4.54 per 100 Our per-world data table in data (14 February 2021, 12:00 EST) In the United States, another 64,000 new COVID-19 outbreaks occurred last Sunday alone, killing 1,084 people in a pandemic-related manner. This is because investigators have identified some nasty new variants of the virus that are widespread throughout the country. California 5,820,388 14.82 per 100 Texas 4,133,747 14.07 per 100 Florida 3,467,856 15.95 per 100 New York 2,925,186 15.12 per 100 Illinois 1,854,228 14.63 per 100 Pennsylvania 1,822,327 14.23 per 100 Ohio 1,691,925 14.47 per 100 North Carolina 1,617,435 15.42 per 100 Michigan 1,604,973 16.23 per 100 Georgia 1,437,718 13.54 per 100 Data table for each CDC COVID-19 tracker (February 14, 2021, 6:00 am EST) Check out some of these recent infectious disease stories for more information on research, distribution, and evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca vaccine preprints do not herald a COVID-19 variant response Experimental antivirals effective in treating and preventing COVID-19 Establishing a successful global immunization strategy for COVID-19

