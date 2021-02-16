A gentle walk on the treadmill helps prevent liver cancer

Credit: CC0 public domain



New research suggests that regular, gentle exercise may play a role in reversing liver damage that can lead to cancer.

Scientists at Newcastle University showed it aerobic exercise With mouse inflammation In the liver, which develops with age, it has reversed Liver hurts Only one mouse was placed to prevent the development of tumors. Exercise group Onset of liver tumor.

Research published in Inflammation journal, Funded by Cancer Research UK.Further research may help determine if regular and gentle exercise helps reduce liver risk cancer Among the people.

Cancer outbreak

As we grow older, our bodies begin to lose control Immune system, This can cause abnormally high levels of inflammation, which usually occurs only when our body is healing or when we need to fight an infection. And if these high levels last for a long time, they can cause tissue damage and lead to the development of cancer.

Previous studies by scientists at Newcastle University have shown that mice with long-term or chronic inflammation showed signs of accelerated aging. This included thinner skin and less dexterity compared to age-matched mice.

Long-term inflammation also caused shortening of telomeres (protective structures located at the ends of chromosomes). This is associated with an increased risk of cancer, making the liver particularly susceptible to these changes.

The incidence of liver cancer has increased by three-fifths in the United Kingdom over the last decade, with 17 new cases daily, and the incidence is projected to continue to increase. Understanding the best ways to prevent some of these cases can have a significant impact on people at risk of illness.

Professor Derek Mann of the Newcastle University Cancer Center is the co-lead author of the study and said: “When you are young, the brakes of your immune system are good at preventing you from escaping, but the brake pads are worn out. As you get older.

“We ask whether exercise in mice, a gentle routine that may reflect exercise that can be achieved by very weak people, helps reverse the weakened immune system and reduce the risk of developing liver tumors. I wanted to see. “

Using older mice with chronic inflammation, researchers grouped them into an exercise group (16 mice) and a sedentary group (13 mice).

Both were monitored in the same way (weighted and physical condition checked at the same time), but the exercise group was placed on a treadmill three times a week for 30 minutes.

Scientists have shown that gentle exercise reduced the level of liver inflammation and improved metabolism in older mice, even in animals with advanced liver disease, compared to sedentary mice. It was.

Benefits of exercise

In addition to reducing the risk of liver tumors, the study found that exercised mice, which have less liver fat and less telomere damage, have additional benefits.

Researchers also found that exercised mice became physically active with age. This is a general indicator of well-being, but the physical activity of non-exercising mice was significantly reduced.

The authors conclude that regular but moderate aerobic exercise protects animals from tumors that develop in the liver, as well as prevents general health deterioration and promotes well-being in these animals. I did.

Dr. Caroline Wilkinson, co-author of Newcastle University, added: “Only one of these old mice Liver tumor Our athletic group shows that it is never too late to start exercising compared to the five in the settled group. ”

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK, said: mouse Add to the evidence investigating the role of physical activity and the risk of cancer.

“We look forward to seeing if further studies show whether a mild to moderate exercise plan can help mitigate risk. liver For people’s cancer, especially the elderly frail people who may struggle more vigorously motion.. ”

For more information:

Arianna Bianchi et al. Moderate exercise suppresses age-related inflammation, fatty liver, aging, and tumorigenesis. Immunology Journal (2021). Arianna Bianchi et al. Moderate exercise suppresses age-related inflammation, fatty liver, aging, and tumorigenesis.(2021). DOI: 10.4049 / jimmunol.2001022