Is COVID-19 group immunity possible without them?

Rodney E. Rohde, Texas State University

It may be summer in the United States that children under the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a problem to reach herd immunity quickly.

Children make up a significant part of the population. About 65 million people are under the age of 16 and make up 20% of the American population. Children appear to have a lower risk of serious illness and death, but they can still spread the virus. It is still unclear whether many infants will contribute to the infection.

Problems with the number of vaccinations in the United States

Initially, it seemed that herd immunity could be reached if 60-70% of the population had immunity. Herd immunity means that a sufficient number of populations have been vaccinated or have been immunized by natural infection to control the spread of the virus.

However, in the opinion of research and experts, this number is probably much higher, in the range of 70-90% due to the emergence of highly infectious viral variants.

Children under the age of 16 are not vaccinated, so 80% of the US population is eligible for vaccination. Only a small proportion of these adults should not be vaccinated due to severe allergies to the components of the vaccine and other serious health conditions.

However, not all remaining adults plan to be vaccinated. A significant proportion (32% in recent national polls) say they will probably or will not be vaccinated. In another poll, nearly half said they wouldn’t vaccinate or “wait and see” unless needed, and how they could help others.

Herd immunity simply does not occur unless children are widely vaccinated to reduce COVID-19 infection.

How about innate immunity?

You may be asking: what about all people who are already infected?

So far, approximately 28 million COVID-19 cases have been identified in the United States. The CDC estimates that 83 million people in the United States were actually infected last year, as many infected people show no symptoms. This is about a quarter of the population.

However, at this time, researchers do not know how long innate immunity will last. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people infected with COVID-19 should still be vaccinated.

Even if herd immunity takes a long time, vaccination efforts can affect the pandemic. As former CDC director Tom Frieden pointed out to me, “Even if a child is not vaccinated, adult vaccination can significantly reduce mortality and spread.”

When can my child be vaccinated?

One of the main questions among parents is when their children can be vaccinated. Easy answer: I don’t know yet.





First, the national vaccination process is still increasing, starting with medical staff and the most vulnerable adults. Approximately 1.5 million people are vaccinated daily, each requiring two doses.

Second, the two federal emergency use licenses are currently only approved for adults and adolescents over the teens. Moderna over 18 and Pfizer over 16 years.

Pharmaceutical companies need to perform extensive testing on thousands of subjects to show that vaccines are safe and effective. The FDA has quickly followed the COVID-19 vaccine trial for adults, but due to factors such as safety data, the process for children can be time consuming. Depending on the vaccine technology, this data for children can take up to 6 months compared to 2 months for adults.

Moderna also struggled to first find enough volunteers for the adolescent exam. In mid-January, the company registered only about one-third of the 3,000 volunteers it needed. Pfizer’s clinical trials in adolescents have been closed, but no data have been released.

For young children, Moderna’s CEO reported in January that the company would soon begin clinical trials for 1-11 years. Pfizer has not released details for that age group.

The third vaccine may also be mixed soon. FDA advisors will discuss Johnson & Johnson’s application on February 26th.

Frieden said the vaccine is likely to be approved for adolescents by the summer. This will add children aged 12 to 15 years to the vaccination eligibility list. This is an additional 5% of the US population.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of COVID-19, recently proposed a similar time frame. Vaccination trials for young children begin “in the next few months,” and “as we approach the end of spring and summer, we will be able to vaccinate our children,” Forch said.

