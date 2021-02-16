Connect with us

Health

Is COVID-19 group immunity possible without them?

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


(Conversations are an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Rodney E. Rohde, Texas State University

(conversation)

It may be summer in the United States that children under the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a problem to reach herd immunity quickly.

Children make up a significant part of the population. About 65 million people are under the age of 16 and make up 20% of the American population. Children appear to have a lower risk of serious illness and death, but they can still spread the virus. It is still unclear whether many infants will contribute to the infection.

Some simple math shows why the United States has vaccination issues.


Problems with the number of vaccinations in the United States

Initially, it seemed that herd immunity could be reached if 60-70% of the population had immunity. Herd immunity means that a sufficient number of populations have been vaccinated or have been immunized by natural infection to control the spread of the virus.

However, in the opinion of research and experts, this number is probably much higher, in the range of 70-90% due to the emergence of highly infectious viral variants.

Children under the age of 16 are not vaccinated, so 80% of the US population is eligible for vaccination. Only a small proportion of these adults should not be vaccinated due to severe allergies to the components of the vaccine and other serious health conditions.

However, not all remaining adults plan to be vaccinated. A significant proportion (32% in recent national polls) say they will probably or will not be vaccinated. In another poll, nearly half said they wouldn’t vaccinate or “wait and see” unless needed, and how they could help others.

Herd immunity simply does not occur unless children are widely vaccinated to reduce COVID-19 infection.

How about innate immunity?

You may be asking: what about all people who are already infected?

So far, approximately 28 million COVID-19 cases have been identified in the United States. The CDC estimates that 83 million people in the United States were actually infected last year, as many infected people show no symptoms. This is about a quarter of the population.

However, at this time, researchers do not know how long innate immunity will last. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people infected with COVID-19 should still be vaccinated.

Even if herd immunity takes a long time, vaccination efforts can affect the pandemic. As former CDC director Tom Frieden pointed out to me, “Even if a child is not vaccinated, adult vaccination can significantly reduce mortality and spread.”

When can my child be vaccinated?

One of the main questions among parents is when their children can be vaccinated. Easy answer: I don’t know yet.

First, the national vaccination process is still increasing, starting with medical staff and the most vulnerable adults. Approximately 1.5 million people are vaccinated daily, each requiring two doses.

Second, the two federal emergency use licenses are currently only approved for adults and adolescents over the teens. Moderna over 18 and Pfizer over 16 years.

Pharmaceutical companies need to perform extensive testing on thousands of subjects to show that vaccines are safe and effective. The FDA has quickly followed the COVID-19 vaccine trial for adults, but due to factors such as safety data, the process for children can be time consuming. Depending on the vaccine technology, this data for children can take up to 6 months compared to 2 months for adults.

Moderna also struggled to first find enough volunteers for the adolescent exam. In mid-January, the company registered only about one-third of the 3,000 volunteers it needed. Pfizer’s clinical trials in adolescents have been closed, but no data have been released.

For young children, Moderna’s CEO reported in January that the company would soon begin clinical trials for 1-11 years. Pfizer has not released details for that age group.

The third vaccine may also be mixed soon. FDA advisors will discuss Johnson & Johnson’s application on February 26th.

Frieden said the vaccine is likely to be approved for adolescents by the summer. This will add children aged 12 to 15 years to the vaccination eligibility list. This is an additional 5% of the US population.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of COVID-19, recently proposed a similar time frame. Vaccination trials for young children begin “in the next few months,” and “as we approach the end of spring and summer, we will be able to vaccinate our children,” Forch said.

[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/vaccinating-children-is-covid-19-herd-immunity-possible-without-them-154790..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: