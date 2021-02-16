As the seasons change, so does the diet for breast cancer survivors.

Credit: CC0 public domain



Just as the four seasons change naturally, they also affect how our body absorbs and metabolizes food. Studies show that winters have a higher metabolic rate than summers, so you need energy-efficient foods.

And some foods, such as lean meats, which can cause high levels of inflammation in the summer, are actually well absorbed in the winter, new studies suggest.

Although there are good dietary guidelines for General populationThere is not enough emphasis on subgroups of people, such as cancer survivors, and how they should adapt their diet. That’s when San Diego State University nutrition researchers began researching breast cancer survivors.

Tianying Wu previously discovered that a diet high in acidic foods impairs the mortality rate of survivors, especially those who have smoked in the past. Chinese herbal medicine recommends a seasonal diet and is one of the research focus functions of the National Center for Complementary Health, but research in this area is limited. So Wu examined the data to determine if the levels of metabolism and inflammation associated with a particular food vary from season to season.

Wu and her student researchers analyzed the results of blood tests performed at different times of the year on inflammatory biomarkers in about 3,000 women who survived breast cancer, and found that fruits and vegetables spring. And found to be most effective in the summer. Red meat I should have taken a small amount in winter.

“Meat is heat-generating food, That means it produces heat, it Blood circulation And Energy consumption, And supports the retention of lean muscle mass, “Wu said.

The biomarker C-reactive protein she studied indicates the level of inflammation in the blood circulation. She chose to focus on lean meat. That’s because it’s been very malicious in recent years.Her findings were published in Clinical Medical Journal February 7th.

Wu warned that these findings are only relevant to women who are survivors of breast cancer, and that inflammatory markers can behave very differently in healthy people in general.

About 40% of her studies were past smokers, and the rest had never smoked. In a more detailed analysis, seasonal diets contribute to improving inflammation in women who have long and had a history of heavy smoking compared to women who have not smoked for a long time or who obtained by adjusting their diet in nonsmokers. It was shown to have less impact.

Lean meat is a highly acidic food that is difficult to process, especially for cancer survivors who have a reduced ability to excrete acid. With this concern in mind, she recommends consuming about 100 grams or 3.5 ounces of fresh raw beef, lamb, or pork per week. She observed winter benefits among women who consumed more than 100 grams of raw lean meat per week, but an upper limit on winter lean meat intake should be determined in future studies. There is.

“If you haven’t smoked, these small doses are easier to handle. If you’ve smoked heavily in the past, it’s best to focus on a diet low in acidic foods,” Wu said. Stated.

Wu’s interest in this subgroup, an associate professor of epidemiology, whose research at the SDSU School of Public Health focuses on nutritional and age-related outcomes in cancer survivors, is Breast cancer survivors..She also observed that aging accelerated Cancer survivor..

Wu conducted a cross-sectional supporting study using data collected from a larger cohort. This is a Women’s Healthy Eating and Living (WHEL) study conducted by Professor Emeritus John Pierce. cancer A study with the Faculty of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego.

For more information:

Tianying Wu et al. Breast cancer survivor inflammation, lean meat, fruit and vegetable intake, cardiac metabolic health, smoking status and seasonal interrelationships, Clinical Medical Journal (2021). Tianying Wu et al. Breast cancer survivor inflammation, lean meat, fruit and vegetable intake, cardiac metabolic health, smoking status and seasonal interrelationships,(2021). DOI: 10.3390 / jcm10040636