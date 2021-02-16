Covid: Approximately 2 million people in the UK want shields | World News

About 2 million people England A combination of health factors such as ethnicity and low income and their circumstances sought a shield as a result of new modeling identifying adults at high risk for Covid-19, of which 800,000 provided priority immunization. ..

To date, the NHS has identified the most at-risk individuals based on a single underlying health condition and age, such as a particular cancer. However, more sophisticated modeling tools developed by the University of Oxford show that the shield list has almost doubled, adding 1.7 million people based on multiple risk factors.

Among the issues the model takes into account are ethnicity and zip codes, which will provide a measure of economic deprivation.was there Higher mortality rate Among blacks, ethnic minorities, and people in Asian communities People in poor areas In a cramped house. Body mass index is also considered because obesity is known to increase the risk of serious illness.

All newly identified individuals will receive a letter from the GP proposing to shield until at least March 31st. This is after the current February 21st. Due to age and certain health issues, the majority are already vaccinated. However, the rest are prioritized as part of the group with the underlying health status being called.





There will be criticism that this is far behind. The shield began in March last year, and there has long been concern that people who are particularly vulnerable to the environment and health will not receive adequate protection and support.

About 2 million people are already on the list of people who are considered “clinically very vulnerable” and are advised to shield. They include people with certain cancers, and people with a depressed immune system, such as those who have had an organ transplant or who have severe asthma and cystic fibrosis. They were encouraged to stay home full time and provided services like delivery of their medicine.Legal illness payments are available and those who buy them can get priority in the supermarket

The new valuation method does not raise the priority of the entire group. People with learning disabilities have a lot of concerns, and people with Down Syndrome are already on the shield list. However, many of them can be prioritized, but who needs to be shielded also depends on other factors-for example, whether they live in institutional care.

A new tool called QCovid has been developed for several months by a team led by Julia Hippisley-Cox, a professor of clinical epidemiology and clinical practice in Oxford. They announced in October how to support it.

Dr. Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said: “For the first time, we have been able to take further steps to protect the most vulnerable people in our community.

“This new model is a homage to our health and technology researchers. The model’s data-driven approach to healthcare risk assessment is that the NHS risks Covid-19 through a combination of personal and health factors. Helps identify additional individuals who are likely to be.





“This action allows those most vulnerable to Covid-19 to benefit from both the protection provided by the vaccine and the enhanced advice, including shields and support.”

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Physicians said: “The NHS’s adoption of this risk assessment model plays an important role in supporting clinicians and patients in conversations about Covid-19, allowing them to better understand and make decisions about individual risks.

“As with all research during the pandemic, we are constantly learning, so we can continue to enhance our model as data becomes available. To support continued development. We look forward to providing continuous feedback and feedback from clinicians. “