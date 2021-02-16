COVID-19 herd immunity may be elusive, but there is still light at the end of the tunnel, experts say.

There are some sparkles that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally resolving.

Key indicators (number of cases, positive rates, hospitalizations, deaths) have declined in weeks and are now at their lowest levels in months.

It is hoped that these trends will continue to decline as winter weather declines, people can spend more time outside, and state vaccination programs continue to grow.

“I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ryan Marosh, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. “Two vaccines that are 95% effective and other vaccines that are very effective against severe illness are now online. Ideally, increasing vaccinations at the same time as the number of cases decreases. It’s a scenario. “

But he and others aren’t over the danger, especially as the threat of the new COVID-19 variant is imminent, and potential Michiganers have been alert too soon, causing another surge. I warn you that.

Emily Toss Martin, a UM epidemiologist working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said it is becoming increasingly clear that herd immunity is likely to be elusive, at least for the foreseeable future. It was.

Rather than reaching herd immunity this year or next year, vaccination programs will have a significant impact on COVID-19 hospitalization and death, making public health threats more like seasonal influenza than the current situation. Much more likely, Marosh and Martin.

Herd immunity, a goal often cited by public health professionals, occurs quickly because a sufficient number of people are immunized against the virus by vaccination or not enough people can be infected with the virus. The concept of getting sick. In a herd immunity scenario, even non-immune people are protected by being surrounded by immunized people.

“When people talk about herd immunity, I think they’re trying to talk about eradication. This is no longer the day we don’t need to vaccinate everyone,” Martin said. ..

However, complete herd immunity is rarely achieved, Martin and Marosh said. They both cite measles as a prime example.

Measles, a childhood illness that was once ubiquitous, almost disappeared after the highly effective vaccines came online in the mid-1960s. But even today, the outbreak is still occurring.

“There are many warnings about herd immunity,” Marosh said. “There is a theoretical threshold needed to achieve that, based on a very simple formula that examines how effectively the virus spreads and the effectiveness of the vaccine. But it is also who It assumes that there is this uniform mixture that is likely to be encountered equally by everyone else in the world, and that is not true. “

In fact, there are still pockets of unvaccinated individuals, who also tend to interact with other unvaccinated people, creating a community of herd immunity below the threshold.

For COVID-19, it is unclear what percentage of the population needs to be immune to achieve herd immunity. However, for some reason, that percentage is unlikely to be achieved soon. The current US vaccination program does not include children. An estimated one-quarter to one-third of adults in the United States are hesitant to get a coronavirus vaccine, and almost all of the Third World do not have a vaccination program. This has implications when world travel returns to previous levels.

Moreover, it remains unclear how much current vaccines prevent the transmission of the virus. Clinical trials have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are very effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death, but have obtained cases of mild or asymptomatic virus and others. Can be infected with.

Data from Israel, one of the world’s most active vaccination programs, suggests that vaccination has reduced the number of cases of COVID-19 and the incidence of serious illness, according to Marosh. I will.

“There are some really encouraging signs that it affects the transmission,” Marosh said of the vaccine. Still, he added about the coronavirus, “I think it would be harder than we expected to actually achieve herd immunity.”

However, even if herd immunity is elusive, “I think we can set multiple goals.” One of the major goals today is to provide “individual level protection against severe illness”. “And we know that these vaccines really, really, really work.”

He said that simply increasing the number of people who are immune to the virus and limiting the chances of the virus spreading should reduce the rate of infection. “We have this idea about the flu vaccine. We find that vaccination of school children, the driving force behind the flu epidemic, reduces the number of cases and hospitalizations in the elderly.”

Martin predicts that as the vaccination program progresses, COVID-19 will become more and more concentrated in areas with low immunization rates, crushing outbreaks and making it easier to limit the use of coronavirus-related blockades and restrictions. Stated.

“Hopefully, the vaccine will knock down the infection to a point where we can choose when we use mitigation measures,” she said. “That is, we can see a future that will start to increase in certain counties and regions and take many mitigation measures. Temporarily closing schools for a while, trying to get vaccinated, many tests. But it is It’s not a long-standing strategy.

“I think that’s probably where we go,” she said.

When an individual is considered 95% protected from severe COVID symptoms after two weeks of the second vaccination, Martin is cautious about returning to previous routines, such as grandparents spending time with their grandchildren. I said it would be.

But she said it’s important for people to recognize that “vaccines don’t give you psychic powers.” It only reduces the risk. “

Elderly people need to be especially careful, Martin said. “We know that older people do not respond as consistently as younger adults to other vaccines, so we don’t want to expose newly vaccinated older people to higher doses.” “”

“Remember that the effectiveness of the vaccine is calculated for a large number of people. You may be an exception. Vaccinated people still get breath-through to get COVID-19 “She said.

Marosh and Martin say they are paying attention not only to hospitalization and mortality trends, but also to the number of cases to see if and when vaccination begins to affect the overall trend. Stated. This is what they expect to be seen over the next few months, stressing that these trends are unlikely to become apparent until a significant number of individuals are vaccinated with both vaccines. I will.

“I think it’s beneficial to see people over the age of 75 and 65,” Martin said of how vaccination affects cases and death.

Experts are also watching if and how mutants, which are a more contagious form of COVID-19, affect Michigan.

Marosh said he wasn’t too worried. “We have some experience with this with the flu vaccine, where we look at and adjust for drifting strains,” he said. “I think we need to leverage the lessons learned from our experience with influenza vaccines and other mutant viruses.

“I don’t think the mutant will eventually prevent herd immunity,” Marosh added. “I think it’s still possible, but we have to vaccinate more people.”

At this point, Marosh said we were heading in the right direction.

“I think this summer will be better than last summer,” he said. “I think there will be less restrictions. I don’t think everyone will go to baseball games like in 2018 …. But something like a small family gathering is definitely possible this summer. I think it will be. “

“I’m worried about the different variants,” Marosh said. “But there is no worst scenario at this time. I think we need to learn more about how vaccines actually work against these mutants. But things are today. If it’s on track, I think it’s a really encouraging sign. “

Details of MLive:

Michigan has given more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines

During the pandemic, mental health struggles are skyrocketing in Michigan families. Here is their story.

Psychological damage to our children in a pandemic

Parliamentary riot father helped thwart potential 2005 terrorist attacks associated with the Oklahoma City bombing