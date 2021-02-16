EU adds anti-variant clause to new COVID vaccine supply transaction





Brussels (Reuters)-European Union adds clause to contract with COVID-19 vaccine maker to give blocks access to upgraded shots that may provide better protection against viral variants , Said three EU sources.







© Reuters / DADO RUVIC

File photo: In front of the EU flag displayed in this figure, you can see a vial and slinge labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine”.



More contagious mutations are spreading rapidly within the EU and around the world, and experts believe that so-called British variants are likely to spread on the continent. In the new deal with the vaccine maker, the EU has added provisions that explicitly cover variants, three EU officials involved in negotiations with the company told Reuters. Vaccine makers are testing shots against variants and are also working on tweaks that can be more effective against viral mutations. One official said the clause would allow the EU to not buy vaccines that are ineffective against a wide range of variants and instead order upgrades. However, sources said the clause was ambiguous about the definition of variants and the actual legal powers they give the EU. Three officials said the second contract between Pfizer and BioNTech in early February included an anti-mutation clause for 300 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Studies have shown that the Pfizer vaccine may be effective against UK and South African variants. The company is also working on booster shots that are tailored to the variant. Officials said the EU is currently looking to add these clauses to new supply transactions and is considering upgrading existing contracts. The block has negotiated new supply agreements with Novavax, Valneva and Moderna to increase its vaccine stockpile beyond the approximately 2.3 billion doses it has already secured from six pharmaceutical companies. On Wednesday, the EU Commission will present a set of measures to strengthen EU readiness for variants, including new funding to support the genomic sequencing of new coronaviruses and spot variants. Most EU member states have done little or no sequencing so far. (Report by Francesco Guarascio @ fraguarascio in Brussels and Elvira Pollina in Milan, edited by Nick Macfie)

