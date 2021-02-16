Pandemics Clean People, That Means More Asthma Attacks-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, February 16, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The coronavirus pandemic has turned many into clean freaks, but new research shows that deploying all those extra household disinfectants relapses asthma. Suggests that it may cause. “Concerned about increased cleaning and disinfection associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, spending more time indoors may expose people with asthma to more environmental triggers of asthma symptoms,” the study collaborated. Leader Kamal Eldeirawi said. He is an associate professor of nursing at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “This has drawn interest in studying the effects of disinfectants and asthma control in people with asthma,” Eldeirawi said in a university news release. The survey conducted an online survey of 795 adults with asthma from May to September 2020. The number of respondents who answered that they used household disinfectants more than 5 times a week increased significantly. Disinfectant wipes were 138% and disinfectant wipes were 121%. 155% for disinfectant sprays, bleach and aqueous solutions, 89% for other cleaning solutions. The researchers also noted that there was a significant association between uncontrolled asthma and frequent disinfectant use during a pandemic. According to Eldeirawi, investigators did not analyze data on the potential for increased visits to healthcare providers and emergency departments associated with asthma, but said the majority of respondents had asthma attacks. It was. Survey results have recently been published Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.. The authors of the study suggest that increased use of household disinfectants may affect people with asthma and should consult with health care providers for safer cleaning methods. Alternative cleaning agents include vinegar, water, dishwashing detergent, 70% alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide. The full extent of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma patients is still unknown, but research on this issue is being conducted worldwide, Eldeirawi said. The research team said it would continue the survey, including asking survey respondents about their symptoms and the use of masks. For more information Asthma Canada more Asthma and COVID-19.. Source: University of Illinois, Chicago, News Release, February 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos