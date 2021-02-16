The risk of death from COVID is 3.5 times that of influenza





Monday, February 15, 2021 (HealthDay News)-COVID-19 mortality risk is more than three times seasonal influenza, Canada researchers say. Their findings are similar to recent studies in the United States and France.This study was conducted on February 10th Canadian Medical Association Journal. “I can assure you that COVID-19 is far more severe than seasonal flu,” said Dr. Amor Berma, a research author and researcher at the University of Toronto’s School of Public Health. “Patients admitted to Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 were 3.5 times more likely to die, 1.5 times more ICU use, and 1.5 times longer hospital stays than those admitted to influenza,” he said in a journal news release. Said in.These patients were also more likely to be worn Ventilator.. Verma’s team compared influenza and COVID-related hospitalizations from November 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 at seven hospitals in Toronto and nearby Mississauga. Both have a large population and a high COVID infection rate. During the study period, 763 patients had 783 hospitalizations for influenza and 972 patients had 1,027 COVID hospitalizations. That’s almost a quarter of all COVID hospitalizations across Ontario at the time. Approximately one in five COVID patients was under the age of 50, and that age group accounted for nearly one in four in the intensive care unit. Many believe that COVID-19 primarily affects older people, but “it can also cause very serious illness in young adults,” Berma said. He said adults under the age of 50 accounted for 20% of first-wave COVID hospitalizations. Pandemic.. Studies show that nearly one in three adults under the age of 50 needed intensive care and one in ten had to be readmitted after discharge. Indeed, Mr. Berma added that COVID has the greatest impact on older people. “We found that nearly 40% of adults aged 75 and over who were hospitalized for COVID-19 died in hospitals,” he said. Researchers said COVID can be much more dangerous than the flu because people have low immunity New coronavirus Than seasonal flu.Past flu infections and vaccinations have helped people build Immunity To get sick. “Hopefully, the severity of COVID-19 will decrease over time as people are vaccinated against the virus and more effective treatments are identified. Unfortunately, more variants of the virus It can be serious, “Berma said. For more information

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears.. Source: Canadian Medical Association Journal, News Release, February 10, 2021

