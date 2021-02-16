WHO warns six African countries after the outbreak of Ebola





Conakry (Reuters)-The World Health Organization has raised the possibility of Ebola infection in six African countries as Guinea reported a new case on Tuesday and the Democratic Republic of the Congo said the new infection was a resurgence of a previous outbreak. I requested to be vigilant. The World Health Organization (WHO) logo will be seen before the press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25, 2020. REUTERS / DenisBalibouse / File Photo Guinea declared the virus outbreak on Sunday in its first recurrence since the 2013-2016 outbreak, but Congo confirmed four new cases this month. Health officials are eager to prevent a recurrence of the last outbreak in West Africa, which killed more than 11,300 people, primarily in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, in response to the incident in Guinea, with the worst Ebola epidemic on record. I’m in a hurry. “We have already warned six countries around, including Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and prepare and look for potential infections,” said WHO Margaret Harris. I told the Geneva briefing on Tuesday. Guinea’s neighbors include Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and 5 deaths so far. The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that it has identified 115 known cases in the southeastern city of Nzerekore and 10 in the capital Conakry since it declared the outbreak on Sunday. According to WHO, sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea has been carried out to further learn about the origin of development and identify strains. As a result, Congo confirmed that the latest case was not associated with a new Ebola variant, but the tenth, the second largest on record, with more than 2,200 deaths between 2018 and 2020. It represents the resurrection of the outbreak. “We haven’t yet identified the cause of the infection,” said state health minister Eugene Zans Salita on how the first sick person in the resurrection caught the virus. .. Since the catastrophic epidemic in West Africa, the development of vaccines and treatments has significantly improved survival and containment efforts. As the disease spreads further, the underfunded health care system in the regions fighting the coronavirus pandemic can fail. Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Sierra Leone have launched plans to thwart potential proliferation and strengthen border control. The Ebola virus can cause severe bleeding and organ failure and spreads through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher mortality rate than COVID-19, but unlike the coronavirus, it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. Reported by Emma Phage and Emma Thomasson of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Geneva, Sario Sambu of Conakry, Fiston Mahamba, and Hereward Holland of Sesame.Written by Alessandra Prentice; edited by Allison Williams, Bate Felix, Nick McPhee

