Are you worried about your memory?Greater Manchester Alzheimer’s Disease Association Helps





The Alzheimer’s Disease Association encourages people to contact them if they need help. Photo PA This letter was written by Souklark, Area Manager of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association in Manchester. It happened to all of us. You cannot give a name to your face. I forget where I put the key. I can’t remember where I parked my car. In most cases, these slips are less serious and more annoying. Everyone sometimes forgets things. However, if you become aware of problems with your memory or those of your loved ones and these problems are exacerbated and appear to affect your daily life, it is important to consult with the GP. Memory problems do not necessarily mean dementia. It can also be a sign of other symptoms such as depression, infections, and vitamin deficiency. This is another reason to check them out. For those who have been diagnosed with dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association can help provide adequate support. Our personalized service, Dementia Connect, connects you to a variety of support by phone, online, and face-to-face when you’re safe. Thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players who have raised £ 2.3 million for the Alzheimer’s Association, this charity can continue to change the lives of people affected by dementia. Dementia advisors provide practical and emotional support to people affected by dementia. Community-based dementia advisors usually support people with more complex dementia needs by visiting them directly and developing a coordinated support plan. Since March 2020, the coronavirus has stopped all face-to-face and group services of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, but we have adjusted the services for virtual or telephone delivery. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, please visit our website. Here The service is open 24/7 to contact Dementia Connect Support Line Ring 0333150 3456. Do you have a story or opinion to share about what happened in your area? If you want to be listed in the Editor’s Letters section, In contact

