COVID-19 cases decreased in Union County | Coronavirus

Union County — Data from the Oregon Department of Health show that cases of COVID-19 in Union County have been alleviated since February 5. But since then, the disease has become the 19th victim in the county.
As of Monday, February 15, the total number of cases of COVID-19 (a disease caused by the new coronavirus) in Union County was 1,249, according to the Oregon Department of Health. OHA also reported that the county’s most recent death was a 77-year-old woman who was positive on 22 January and died on 7 February at Granderondo Hospital in La Grande.
The county had five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. However, there were 12 cases in the county on Friday, February 5, so there was no day of the double-digit incident. From February 6th to 15th, there were a total of 37 new incidents in the county, according to OHA data. , Or three on February 12, five on February 13, and about four a day, including Sunday, February 14.
The decline follows a state-wide trend of declining numbers. On Sunday, the Oregon Department of Health reported 184 new cases across the state, bringing the total number of reported cases in Oregon to 150,464.
OHA on Sunday and Monday also reported that there were no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon. The state’s death toll remains at 2,137.
Wallowa County showed the highest daily surge last week with nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 9, with the county total rising to 127. Since then, six more counties have been added, bringing the total to 133. Since its inception in 2021, 56 new cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the county (including the fourth death), 31 of which have occurred since February 1.
OHA also reported the addition of 6,693 new COVID-19 vaccinations to the state vaccination registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were given on February 14, and 3,043 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on February 14.
The cumulative daily total may take several days to finalize, as the provider has 72 hours to report the dose administered and technical challenges lag the provider in reporting.
OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT vaccination information system.
According to OHA, as of Monday, Oregon had 683,887 cumulative doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first and second doses. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. Health officials have warned that these data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA also said on Monday that the reduction in vaccination was likely the result of winter weather hitting the area.
The Human Development Center continues to host the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. According to the information on the center’s vaccination web page www.chdinc.org/get-vaccinated-updateThe clinics on February 19th and February 22nd to provide the first dose of vaccine are full.
