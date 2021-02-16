Severe COVID-19 hurts the eyes of some patients, studies find

February 16 (UPI)- severe COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears A study published by the journal on Tuesday causes serious eye abnormalities in some people with the disease. Radiology..

Seven percent of patients in a small study conducted in France had evidence of nodules or abnormal tissue growth in the macula, the area responsible for central vision.

Data showed that eight of the nine patients required treatment in the COVID-19 hospital intensive care unit, and eight had nodules in both eyes.

“We have shown that some patients with severe COVID-19 have one or more nodules at the posterior pole of the Earth,” Dr. Augustin Leclerc, co-author of the study, said in a press release. ..

“Our study suggests screening all patients admitted to the ICU for severe COVID-19. [and] We believe that these patients should receive specific eye protection treatments, “said Leclerc, a neuroradiologist at the Adolf de Rothschild Hospital in Paris.

The coronavirus mainly attacks the lungs, but is associated with eye abnormalities such as conjunctivitis (“pink eye”) and retinopathy that causes loss of vision.

Lecler and his colleagues evaluated 129 patients admitted with severe COVID-19 using magnetic resonance imaging of the brain.

Of these patients, 9 or 7% showed abnormal MRI findings of the eye or eye, all showing one or more nodules in the back of the eye.

All 9 patients had nodules in the macula area and 8 had nodules in both eyes. And it suggests that they may experience vision loss.

Of the patients with ocular nodules, 2 out of 9 diabetics, 6 out of 9 were obese, and 2 out of 9 had hypertension before being infected with COVID-19.

Although it may be related to inflammation caused by the virus, it is unclear how these nodules form in the eyes of patients with the disease, the researchers said.

Inadequate drainage of the ocular veins, a problem seen in patients spending time in the ICU, may also be a factor. Seven of the nine patients with eye abnormalities were placed in the prone position (lying on the stomach) in the ICU for extended periods of time.

These serious eye problems can be overlooked in hospitals, as patients with COVID-19 are often treated for much more serious and life-threatening conditions, Lecler said.

According to the researchers, the findings support eye screening in patients with COVID-19 and provide appropriate treatment and management of potentially serious eye symptoms associated with the virus.

The research team is conducting follow-up clinical tests and MRI tests to determine if they have experienced vision loss in nine patients who survived the fight against the virus.

They are also performing MRI scans of new patients with severe COVID-19 from the second and third waves of the pandemic in France.

“We have begun a prospective study using dedicated high-resolution MR images to explore the eyes and orbits of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19,” says Lecler.

“Therefore, we will be able to see if our findings were specific to severely ill COVID patients,” he said.