Health
Studies say the UK’s coronavirus mutant, which could dominate the United States by next month, is probably deadly
Cleveland, Ohio-British studies show that British variants of the coronavirus can be 30-70% more deadly than the typical version of the virus that causes COVID-19.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously proposed a variant May be more deadly, But Study published on Friday It is the first company to provide data to support that claim. Studies have also found that mutants are more likely to cause hospitalization.
The study points out that even though UK variants increase the risk of death, the overall risk of death remains low. In addition, in early studies, Pfizer / BioNTech And modern Vaccines approved for use in the United States appear to be effective against UK variants. Both vaccines provide important precautions against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
The UK Government has published a UK variant study based on hospitalization and mortality data from across the UK
This study had some limitations. It is primarily based on data from community test sites rather than hospitals. And it didn’t involve enough death to make credible reasoning, the study says.As a result, British scientists say they 55-75% confident in survey results..
The British variant, known as B.1.1.7, was already known to be more contagious than its regular version.It has spread to more than 80 countries, and with its advent the British government Imposing a strict blockade..
Ohio State University researchers said last month that they Identify the same strain as the UK variant of Columbus..However, researchers said the mutant was not brought in from the United Kingdom, but more likely to come from a strain that already exists in the United States.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted UK variants May become a major US stock by MarchAs a result, authorities warn that it may be necessary to focus on wearing face masks and increasing social distance to protect themselves from tension.Just last week, the CDC updated its guidance to We recommend wearing two cloth masks It is not intended to enhance protection.
The British variant is one of several strains of the virus that is more contagious than the typical version. Variants from South Africa and Brazil have also emerged in recent months.
In addition to the initial tests showing these strains, About mutations that affect viral peplomer, May be more resistant to vaccines that have long been considered the best hope for controlling the crisis.But experts told cleveland.com: Current vaccines should provide adequate protection For severe illness, hospitalization, death, and vaccines can be updated fairly quickly to enhance protection.
