Covid: In the UK, the number of cases increased by 10,625 and an additional 799 died.





An additional 799 people who tested positive Coronavirus The government says it has died in the last 28 days in the UK. This brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 118,195. The individual figures for deaths released by the UK statistic agency, where Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate, included 137,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK, along with additional data on recent deaths. It shows that. Meanwhile, the government also said there were an additional 10,625 cases of coronavirus as of 9 am on Tuesday. This means that the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak is currently 4,058,468. England As noted in the last 24 hours of reporting, an additional 733 people who tested positive for the coronavirus died in a UK hospital, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 104,277. The NHS England also said that there were 9,236 positive tests, meaning that the total number of confirmed cases reached 3,556,039. In the United Kingdom, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 3,556,039. credit: PA Wales An additional 275 cases of coronavirus have occurred in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 199,793. The Welsh Public Health Service also reported eight more deaths. The death toll in the country since the pandemic began is currently 5,145. ScotlandAn additional 49 people have died in Scotland, bringing the total number of people in Scotland to 6,764. With 773 positive tests reported on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases in Scotland since the outbreak is now 193,148. Northern Ireland Nine people who tested positive for coronavirus died in Northern Ireland, According to the Ministry of Health.The official death toll recorded by the department is 2,009, but that number is expected to be significantly higher when considering deaths in all community settings.The latest figures also show that of the 1,838 individuals tested, there were 341 new positive cases.

