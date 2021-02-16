Areas hit lag behind coronavirus vaccine: data





New York City — New York City’s coronavirus vaccination efforts have so far left behind the areas most affected by the virus, according to newly released data.

Postal code data show that less than 5% of residents in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx have been partially vaccinated with COVID-19. This is well below 10 percent of all New Yorkers who received at least one coronavirus vaccine. in the meantime, Wealthy Manhattan Zip Code Data show that many of the nearly white Staten Island hover above average.

Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the disparity outlined in zip code data released Tuesday, but failed his administration to vaccinate a pandemic-bearing colored race and a disadvantaged New Yorker. I denied what I showed. “This is about dealing with inequality and doing something very specific about it,” he said. “This effort never stops. We are going deeper and deeper into the community to ensure fairness.”

Data released on Tuesday show partial vaccination (meaning the first vaccinated of the two vaccinations) and full vaccination of all adults by zip code. Race, ethnicity, age, and other demographic data for these recipients will not be displayed. The patch reporter asked a health department employee about the release of the data, but was told that “what is on the page is posted.”

today @nycHealthy Finally, we released the vaccination data by zip code. When asked if it would be further divided by race / ethnicity, age, etc., he said, “What’s on the page is what’s posted.” @ByMattTroutman I intended to ask the mayor about this, but he wasn’t called. https://t.co/57VmMwNFdb

— Maya Kaufman (@mayakauf) February 16, 2021 Three zip codes covering the Queens area of ​​the Bronx City Island Bellellos, Douglaston, Little Neck Breezy points on the Rockaway Peninsula have the highest proportion of adults who are partially and fully vaccinated. Within Breezy Point, 27% of adults have been vaccinated at least once, with city data showing the highest percentage of partial vaccinations.

In contrast, the zip code that covers the Queen’s Corona — once “Epicenter of the epicenter“In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, only 3 percent of adult residents were partially vaccinated. Corona is one of the following 33 devastated areas De Blasio aimed at the impetus to ensure the “fairness” of the vaccine. However, most of these areas, such as Corona, which consist primarily of people of color and low-income New Yorkers, appear to be significantly behind immunization. Councilor Mark Levine contrasted the gap in a tweet comparing the number of deaths from COVID-19 and a map of vaccination coverage. “This is still upside down,” he wrote. “I can not stand it” Breaking News: NYC has released the first data on vax rates by zip code. In wealthy and white areas, 16% of adults are completely incapacitated. For low-income neighbors of color, as low as 2%. The map on the left shows the case fatality rate. On the right is the vax rate. This is upside down. I can not stand it. pic.twitter.com/Kiw2JrFeMl

— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 16, 2021 Torian Easterling, the city’s chief equity officer, said the vaccination map provides a “roadmap” for further vaccination outreach activities. He said many people in those neighborhoods have doubts about the safety of the vaccine. De Blasio also said that more needs to be done to increase confidence in the vaccine itself. He said that those who are doing well in society are also the ones who are most confident in vaccines. “We have a real problem of distrust that we have to overcome,” he said. “The community that needs the most help … is the most distrustful.” Look at the zip code data here:







