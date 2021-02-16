Machine learning identifies existing drugs to treat COVID-19

Along Jessica Kent

February 16, 2021 -Machine learning can help detect existing drugs that may help fight COVID-19, especially in the elderly population. Survey Was announced in Nature Communications Revealed.

One of the many major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic was finding an effective cure for the virus. With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, a comprehensive treatment was immediately needed. This is a major initiative for scientists and drug developers.

“It will take forever to make a new drug.” Said Caroline Uhler, a computational biologist at MIT’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the Institute for Data, Systems, and Social Sciences, and an associate member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. “Really, the only convenient option is to reuse an existing drug.”

Drug repositioning is an effective strategy and provides the fastest transition from research to clinical care. However, finding new uses for existing drugs requires researchers to conduct time-consuming and costly randomized controlled trials.

Recently, researchers Explored Use AI and machine learning to accelerate the drug repositioning process. These tools explain the differences between hundreds or thousands of humans in a large population that can affect the way drugs work in the body.

MIT researchers sought to develop a machine learning approach to identify drugs that are already on the market that could be reused. To fight COVID-19Especially for the elderly.

Early in the pandemic, it became clear that the virus did more harm to older patients than younger people on average. It is generally believed that aging of the immune system is the reason behind this, but the MIT team has suggested that hardening of lung tissue may be an additional cause.

Hardened lung tissue exhibits a different gene expression pattern than young people, even when responding to the same signal.

“Previous studies have shown that, like viruses, stimulating cells on harder substrates with cytokines actually turns on different genes,” Uhler said. “So that motivated this hypothesis. We need to look at aging with SARS-CoV-2 — what is the gene at the intersection of these two pathways?”

To identify drugs that may respond to these pathways, researchers used big data analysis technology. The team used a machine learning technique called an autoencoder to generate a large list of possible drugs. The group then mapped a network of genes and proteins involved in both aging and COVID-19 infection.

Researchers used statistical algorithms to understand the causal relationships of the network, allowing them to identify the upstream genes that caused the cascading effect throughout the network. As a general rule, drugs that target these upstream genes and proteins should be promising candidates for clinical trials.

The· Machine learning technology Relying on two major datasets of gene expression patterns, we generated an initial list of potential drugs. One dataset shows how expression in different cell types responds to different drugs already on the market, and the other dataset responds to COVID-19 infection. I showed you.

Machine learning algorithms analyzed the dataset to highlight drugs whose effects on gene expression appear to combat the effects of COVID-19. To narrow the list of potential drugs, researchers focused on key genetic pathways and mapped protein interactions involved in aging of the COVID-19 infection pathway.

The team then identified overlapping areas between the two maps. This allowed us to identify the exact gene expression network that the drug needs to target to combat COVID-19 in older patients.

Researchers still identify which genes and proteins are upstream, that is, the expression of other genes has a cascading effect, and which are downstream, that is, expression is altered by previous changes in the network. I didn’t. The ideal drug candidate would target genes at the upstream end of the network to minimize the effects of infection.

The team turned an undirected network into a causal network using an algorithm that infers the causality of interacting systems. The final causal network was identified as a potential COVID-19 drug target gene / protein because RIPK1 has numerous downstream effects. Researchers have identified a list of approved drugs that act on RIPK1 and may treat COVID-19.

The team plans to share their findings with pharmaceutical companies. Clinical trials are needed to determine the efficacy of any of the identified drugs before they are approved for reuse in elderly COVID-19 patients. Although this study focuses specifically on COVID-19, researchers have pointed out that the machine learning approach can be extended to other conditions.

“I’m really excited that this platform can be applied more commonly to other infections and illnesses,” said Anastasiya Belyaeva, a PhD student at MIT.



