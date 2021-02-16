Governor Lamont receives first coronavirus vaccination





Connecticut — Governor Ned Lamont received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield on Tuesday. The 67-year-old Lamont qualified for the vaccine on Thursday when the state began booking people between the ages of 65 and 74.

“We are proud to partner with our religious community to make vaccines accessible to all who qualify for the vaccine in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement. “Our place of worship leaders in all communities are an important part of ensuring that everyone knows that vaccines are safe. We have insurance availability and documentation. We provide free access to vaccines for all residents of the state, regardless of their condition. “ The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first dose.

Connecticut has received more than 674,000 coronavirus vaccines as of February 14, with approximately 473,000 first doses per person receiving at least one dose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is ranked fourth in the state of. The Vaccine Clinic was conducted in partnership with Trinity Health in New England — 47 church members pre-signed to be vaccinated at the clinic.

“For years of my existence, God has used faith healers and doctors to cure pandemics within our community,” said Leroy Bailey, Archbishop of the First Cathedral. Said the Junior Archbishop. “Through vaccination, polio, mumps, measles, chickenpox, flu, shingles and other epidemics were controlled. Now God has provided this vaccine for the COVID-19 epidemic. It is advisable to be vaccinated and put in faith in the same way as, and trust in God. Get vaccinated. “

