West Deptford Rite Aid Providing Coronavirus Vaccine





West Deptford, NJ — The state has announced that the Rite Aid store in West Deptford will begin taking the coronavirus vaccine.

New Jersey has added the Rite Aid Store to its list of public coronavirus vaccination sites for eligible recipients. The Rite Aid store on the 1000 Kings Highway in West Deptford is on the list. Governor Phil Murphy confirmed on Wednesday that 70 Rite Aid locations received vaccine shipments. State officials expected Rite Aid to receive only about 7,500 doses on its first shipment. Read more: 70 Rite Aid, 27 New Jersey CVS Pharmacy Launches COVID-19 Vaccine

New Jersey is two months after vaccination. Before the process began, state officials had targeted 70% of New Jersey adults to be vaccinated within six months. Who is currently eligible for vaccination?

Currently, vaccines are available in the following groups:

Healthcare professional (Phase 1A)

Paid and unpaid persons working in the medical setting who may have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious substances, including but not limited to: Certified medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, etc.

Staff such as receptionists, janitor, morgue, and inspection technicians

Consultants, per diems, contractors not directly employed by the facility

Unpaid workers such as medical professional students, trainees, volunteers, and essential caregivers

Public health professionals such as community health workers, doulas, and medical reserves

Personnel in various locations such as EMS, emergency services, funeral staff, autopsy workers, etc.

All workers in acute, pediatric, and behavioral medical hospitals and outpatient surgery centers

All workers in psychiatric facilities, federal qualified medical centers, rehabilitation and other medical facilities

All workers in clinic-based settings such as emergency medical clinics, dialysis centers, family planning sites, etc.

All workers in nursing homes, life support facilities, group homes and other long-term care facilities

All workers in a vocational medical environment, including on-the-job clinics, shelters, prisons, universities, K-12 schools, etc.

All workers in a community-based healthcare environment such as PACE and Adult Living Community Nursing

All workers in a home environment such as hospice, home care, home-visit nursing services, etc.

All workers in an office-based medical environment such as a doctor or dental office

All workers in the public health environment such as community health departments, LINCS agencies, harm reduction centers, medical marijuana programs, etc.

All retail, independent, and institutional pharmacy workers

Other paid or unpaid people who work in the medical setting and may have direct or indirect contact with infected persons or substances and are unable to work from home. Caregivers and staff (Phase 1A)

All residents and staff of long-term and collective medical facilities, including:

Skilled care facility

Veterans’ house

Group homes such as home care facilities, adult family homes, adult foster homes, and group homes with intellectual and developmental disabilities

HUD202 Support Housing for Elderly Program Housing

Setting up facilities such as mental hospitals, correctional facilities, county prisons, and juvenile detention centers (targeted minors, such as those over 16 years old, may be eligible for Pfizer vaccine under an emergency use authorization)

Other vulnerable, collective, long-term settings First Responder (Phase 1B)

Sweared law enforcement agencies, firefighters, and other first responders. New Jersey Police Soldier

City and county police officers

Campus police officer

Public prosecutor’s office and state agency detectives

State agency / authority law enforcement officers (state park police and guardians, Parisaise interstate park road police, human service police, NJ Transit police, etc.)

Investigators, parole and secured facility officers

Aviation Operations Specialist

Sworn federal law enforcement officers and special agents

Bilateral law enforcement officers (Port Authority, etc.)

Court guards

Paid and unpaid members of fire service (structure and wilderness)

Paid and unpaid members of search rescue teams, including technical rescue teams and dangerous goods teams

Paid and unpaid firefighters providing emergency medical services

Paid and unpaid members of industrial units providing firefighting, rescue and dangerous goods services

Members of the State Fire Marshal Office

Bilateral firefighters (Port Authority, etc.) High-risk individuals (Phase 1B)

Individuals aged 65 and over and individuals aged 16-64 with a medical condition that increases the risk of serious viral illness, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These conditions are as follows: cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Down’s syndrome

Cardiac conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30 kg / m2 or more and less than 40 kg / m2)

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg / m2)

Sickle cell disease

smoking

Type 2 diabetes It also applies to people who are pregnant or who are immunocompromised due to a solid organ transplant (weakened immunity), but you should first discuss vaccination with your healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine, following the CDC guidance. If you are currently eligible, click here to find out more about where to get vaccinated. Who is next eligible for vaccination? Additional Frontline Key Workers (Phase 1B)

Other essential workers and people living in a collective environment (Phase 1C)

General population (Phase 2) This group is designated as 1B and may be the next group: Food service worker

Port Authority workers

New Jersey Transit Workers

Teachers, staff, nursery teachers

Workers supporting radio, printed matter, internet, television news and media services

Other Important Workers (CISA)

Other essential workers This group was originally designated as 1C: People living or working in a collective or overcrowded environment, such as a university or university

People living or working in a collective or overcrowded environment, such as migrant workers

People living or working in a rally or overcrowded environment-population of other tribes

Other people at high risk of COVID-19 infection due to comorbidities, occupation, demographics, etc. Note: The vaccination stage is tentative and subject to change. Transfers between vaccination eligibility phases can be fluid. One phase may overlap with another. Not all individuals in each phase will be vaccinated before joining additional groups, and not all groups within a particular phase will be eligible for vaccination at the same time. Authorities note that Garden State residents will not be able to receive the vaccine if any of these conditions apply on the appointment date. If you experience any of the following symptoms in the last 48 hours: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, malaise, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of new taste or odor, sore throat, congestion , Runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Physical close contact with a person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms in the laboratory within the last 14 days (total 15 minutes under 6 feet).

If you are quarantined or quarantined because you may have been infected with COVID-19, or because you are worried that you may be infected with COVID-19.

If you are currently waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test. Those who fall into these categories will be asked to cancel their reservation.

