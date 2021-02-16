COVID-19 vaccine reservations fill up quickly after Allegheny County opens the 211 line





Allegheny County’s 211 telephone line opened Tuesday at 9 am to schedule COVID-19 vaccine reservations at Castle Shannon Clinic for people over the age of 65. Within two hours, county spokeswoman Amie Downs Is full of all phone reservations this week. More appointments will be announced through Allegheny Alerts and posted on the county’s website. It is advisable to keep checking availability as it may be canceled from time to time. Video above: People lined up for COVID-19 vaccine at Castle Shannon Registering a vaccine reservation by phone is for those who have problems operating their computer, internet, or online registration system. The clinic is located in the banquet hall of the Castle Shannon Fire Brigade on Library Road. County officials said there were no on-site registrations or walk-up appointments. People who appear without a reservation or who are not over 65 will be rejected Related Video: Demand for Vaccine Reservation Crashes County Website-See Report Below, Similar to County Monroeville Clinic, Moderna The vaccine will be used at Castle Shannon Clinic. Individuals who take the first dose at Castle Shannon will receive information about registration for the second dose approximately 10 days before the expiration date. The Department of Health said it would open a Castle Shannon clinic in Allegheny County to increase access to vaccines. The site will remain open as long as the department has sufficient vaccines. As the dose supply increases, the health sector will open more community clinics.

