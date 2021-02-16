Happy Heart Health Awareness Month | Lifestyle

February is traditionally the time to share your heart with loved ones. Therefore, it seems reasonable to identify the steps that can be taken to protect the heart from cardiovascular disease. Whether you have a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or peripheral vascular disease, you or your loved one can die of cardiovascular disease.
Some risk factors cannot be changed. If you are 45 or older as a man or 55 or older as a woman, you are at risk. If your parents or first-degree relatives had heart problems at a young age, you may also be at increased risk. These risk factors cannot be changed. However, others are under your control.
1. Blood pressure: Know it and monitor it at home if possible. Normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mmHg, and increased risk begins above 130/90 mmHg. Reducing sodium intake by at least 1000 mg / day, weight loss, and exercise can help lower blood pressure. It is beneficial to minimize alcohol consumption and limit arthritis-type drugs. Most blood pressure medications can lower the number, but some are clearly better, depending on age, race, and other conditions.
2. Diabetes / obesity: These are serious issues related around the world. The main step is to manage A1C sugar in a targeted manner and reduce the obesity index to optimal levels. This is often achieved by minimizing diet, exercise, weight loss, calorie reduction, and poor carbohydrate selection. New drugs for controlling diabetes have shown promising results in prevention other than sugar management and their effects on weight loss.
3. Cholesterol: New guidelines have changed cholesterol goals. People with known illnesses are bad or require LDL cholesterol <70 mg / dl. Others should always calculate risk to guide management, including loss of saturated fat, exercise, and weight loss. Statins are still the backbone of treatment, but new drugs have been shown to be very impressive in the prevention of disease, without some of the side effects often experienced.
4. Nicotine: It’s difficult, but it needs to be stopped as part of a plan for optimal risk reduction.
5. Masking: What? If COVID tells us something, it means we don’t know much about the heart than we thought it would. Throughout the pandemic, there is increasing evidence that COVID-19 inflammation can increase blood clots, damage the heart, and cause heart rhythm problems. Therefore, we maintain safety through hand cleanliness, social distance, and masking, which are important not only for public safety, but also for cardiovascular health.
You can save your life by reducing the risk of your heart. It is complex and takes a team approach that includes primary care providers, perhaps professionals, nutritionists, and behavior change. Focusing on risk mitigation benefits your life more than x-rays, stress tests, ultrasound, catheterization, or stents …. Preventing the disease rather than treating it after the fact. It makes sense.
Discuss your heart health risks with your doctor today so that you can enjoy another Valentine’s Day with that special person in your life.
(Dr. Stephen Herman is a general practitioner, PC cardiologist, and active medical staff at Olean General Hospital, Bradford Community Center, and Kaleida Health.)
