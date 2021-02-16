Health
All UK adults may be offered both jabs by August, says the Vaccine Task Force Head.
Clive Dix, who runs an organization that identifies and purchases vaccines on behalf of the British government, said he was confident that the supply would be okay.
Asked if the vaccine supply would reach the promised rate in the next three to six months, he replied:

Coronavirus details:

“We are confident within the Vaccination Task Force because the supply we are trying to get will bring us to a position where the UK can vaccinate as many people as we want to vaccinate.”
Dix said he was forced to say whether this meant that the Vaccine Task Force was convinced that every adult would receive two jabs, “probably all of August or September was over.
To date, more than 15 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine, and the UK government has stated that jabs are being provided to all of the top four priority groups.
The next goal is to provide vaccines to all the remaining five priority groups by the end of April, after which all remaining adults in the UK will reach by the fall.
Asked if supply could be slowed in the coming weeks, as some delegated governments warned, he said: “No, it may be logistics.”
Dix explained that the Task Force is confident in its vaccine supply through the “portfolio approach” it took to secure COVID jabs, and the UK has access to seven different vaccines.
“What’s currently off the line is doing very well,” he said.
“Of course, unless the vaccine is more complex, it can have manufacturing problems, just like any other manufacturing. Problems can occur.
“But because of the portfolio approach, there are other vaccines that will be approved in the very near future.
“And once they are approved, we have them as a backup. It’s a very low risk that we wouldn’t have a vaccine.”
Dix also revealed that if a new variant is discovered, rather than the year it took to get the first vaccine, the new vaccine could be approved in just 6-8 weeks. ..
When a new variant emerges, Dix said he thought “it could take 40 days to test in the clinic and make sure it works.”
He added: “Manufacturing takes even longer because we don’t mass produce before we know it works.
“So it’s a short period, it doesn’t wait a year like this time we did.”
“I think 40 days is really long, but we’re aiming for something as good as that, but we’ll certainly start manufacturing within 60 days,” he added.
All early data on vaccines suggest that they are as effective as the government wanted, according to Dix.
“I can’t say for sure until I get all the data, but all the signs are incredibly encouraging,” he added.
“These vaccines seem to work as we expect. They have reduced infection rates, reduced hospitalizations, and people remain. Virus-free because we don’t know that. I don’t say, but they know. They don’t have a serious illness.
“That’s what we were trying to do.
“Importantly, when you think about the flu vaccine, it doesn’t prevent everyone from getting the flu, but it prevents them from getting serious illness and dying.
“Remember that the flu was a pandemic and killed people-it killed a lot of people very badly-so we’ve got over it now.
“We are working on this disease, but it’s okay. We live with it and the medical system handles it. We want to do the same with this virus.”
However, Mr. Dix urged politicians not to set overly ambitious goals.
He states: “People have to be aware that if you keep pushing the system hard, something can break and cause problems.
“I think the speed we’re doing right now is guiding us to the right place. I don’t think we should push it too hard.
“Along with supply, it should be promoted as much as possible.
“If you tell the manufacturer to’double the output next week’, the system may be pushed and non-functional.
“So we have to do it wisely. What we did here was like making an F1 car that could run at 300mph.
“I don’t want to be someone who just sits with his feet on the floor, because if it hasn’t been tested before, it might not work.”
As part of its mission, the Vaccine Task Force also supports the international supply of coronavirus vaccines.
However, Dix said: “We definitely want to vaccinate our population first.
“It would be a bit strange that people are still waiting and vaccination for others.”
