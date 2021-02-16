British and California Covid variants have been integrated into the mutant virus, causing scientists to raise new pandemic fears

Scientists fear that the British and California variants of Covid have been integrated into a new mutant virus.

Obvious findings in US virus samples have raised concerns that the pandemic may enter a new stage.

The “recombination” was discovered at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in California. New Scientist report.

It is not yet known how much threat recombination can pose.

However, if confirmed, the recombinant will be detected first in the pandemic.

Bette Korber, a computational biologist at the institute who made the discovery, said he saw “quite clear” evidence at a February 2 meeting held by the New York Academy of Sciences.

Various horrors

The reocmbinant carries a mutation from a Kent variant (known as B.1.1.7) that makes the British virus more contagious.

It also has another mutation (known as B.1.429) from a California variant that may develop resistance to antibodies.

“This kind of event could cause the virus to link more infectious and more resistant viruses,” Korver said.

Recombination can combine different mutations.

It can lead to new, more deadly and dangerous variants, but it is not clear how threatening this first recombination event is.

Recently, with the advent of new Covid variants, some people can be infected with two different strains.

This type of event allows the virus to bind a more infectious virus to a more resistant virus. Bette Korber, Computational Biologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, California

“This may have come to a point where this is happening at a considerable rate,” said Sergei Pond, an epidemiologist at Temple University in Pennsylvania who is checking recombinants by comparing thousands of genomic sequences. It was.

He added that there is no evidence of widespread recombination yet, but “it’s a question of when, and not, because all coronaviruses are recombined.”

Dr. Lucy Van Dolpe of the Institute of Genetics at University College London said he hadn’t heard of recombinants yet, but “it wouldn’t be too surprising if some cases began to be detected. “.

Dr. Marcus Bragrove, a virologist at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, who was involved in a study using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict where the next coronavirus might appear, said: .. From.

“One way they are produced is by recombination between two existing coronaviruses.

“Therefore, the two viruses infect the same cells and they rebind into a completely new strain of the” daughter “virus. “

The Kentcovid variant emerged only a few months ago and quickly became the most dominant in parts of the United Kingdom.

Scientists are concerned that they are up to 70% more infectious than the original strain.

Last month, California scientists reported that they believed that a self-cultivated coronavirus strain in California could be responsible for the dramatic increase in cases.

According to two separate research groups, they discovered a clear California strain while searching for a new variant believed to have come from the United Kingdom. Los Angeles Times..

California stocks are on the same “family tree” as British stocks, according to the newspaper, and may be behind the spread of the state over the past few months.

