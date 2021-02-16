ACIP: 2021 pediatric and adolescent immunization schedule updates





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) has released an updated version of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Immunization Schedule for children and adolescents under the age of 18. Changes to the 2021 child and adolescent vaccination schedule include: Haemophilus influenzae Type b vaccination Updated to indicate that additional catch-up vaccines are not required when given at ages 15 months and older. Hepatitis B vaccination For babies born to HBsAg-negative mothers and weighing less than 2000 g: The update will clarify when the vaccine can be given. Administer dose 1 for 1 month in chronological order or at discharge (even if you weigh less than 2000 g, whichever comes first).

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination Updated to clarify that it is not necessary to resume a series of doses if the vaccination schedule is interrupted. Influenza vaccination Updated to reflect 2020-21 influenza season recommendations..

The· Special situation The section on people with egg allergies who have symptoms other than urticaria has been updated: When using other than influenza vaccine Flublok Or FlucelvaxThe vaccine should be administered in the medical setting under the supervision of a healthcare provider who can recognize and manage severe allergic reactions.

Additional information on severe allergic reactions: All vaccination providers must be familiar with the office’s emergency planning and be certified for CPR. Previous severe allergic reactions to the flu vaccine are contraindications to future receipt of the flu vaccine.

The abbreviation for Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) has been changed to LAIV4.

Additional situations when LAIV4 should not be used: Children under 2 years old.

Meningococcus serogroup A, C, W, Y vaccination MenACWY-TT (MenQuadfi) has been added to the list of vaccines in the section on routine immunization, catch-up immunization, and special circumstances.

under Special situation, Updated information on recommendations for using MenACWY-CRM (Memveo): For babies who received a single dose every 3 to 6 months: 3 or 4 dose series (administration 2) [and dose 3 if applicable] Additional doses will be given at least 8 weeks after the previous dose, until at least 7 months of age, and then at least 12 weeks and 12 months later.

Tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough (Tdap) vaccination.Diphtheria, tetanus, cell-free whooping cough (DTaP) vaccination under Special situationAdded information on recommendations for the use of the Tdap or DTaP vaccine in wound management.

People over 7 years old who have been vaccinated with tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine 3 times or more: For clean, mild wounds, administer Tdap or Td if more than 10 years have passed since the last dose. For all other wounds, administer Tdap or Td if more than 5 years have passed since the last dose. Tdap is suitable for people over 11 years of age who have never been vaccinated with Tdap or have an unknown history of Tdap. If a tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine is indicated for pregnant adolescents, Tdap should be used.

According to the CDC, the number of pediatric vaccines administered is decreasing due to the reduction in outpatient pediatric visits due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The agency is asking healthcare providers (HCPs) to work with their families to keep their children up-to-date on vaccinations. Specifically, the HCP should identify healthy children who missed visits or recommended vaccinations and contact them to schedule direct appointments. For additional guidance on the use of each vaccine in the schedule, including precautions and contraindications, clinicians can see their ACIP vaccine recommendations at the following URL: cdc.gov..In addition, you can find vaccine catch-up guidance Here.. reference Wodi AP, Ault K, Hunter P, and others Immunization Implementation Advisory Boards have recommended immunization schedules for children and adolescents under the age of 18 — USA, 2021. MMWRMorbMortal Wkly Rep 2021; 70: 189-192. Doi: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7006a1..

