New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death-New Brunswick

Health officials in New Brunswick reported three new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

One of the new cases is in the Moncton area and the other two are in the Edmundston area.

There are 130 COVID-19 activity examples in the state.

Six New Brunswickers have been hospitalized for the virus, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The state also reported another COVID-19-related death involving residents of Manoir Bellevue in Edmundston. The individual was in his 80s.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24 people have died from the coronavirus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said the outbreak in a long-term care facility is painful.

“Both residents and staff have unique vulnerabilities to the virus and its effects,” she said at a state briefing on Tuesday.

Russell also announced that the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Saint John, declared on November 21, has officially ended.

Over the past two months, there have been 50 confirmed cases at the facility, 29 of whom were residents and 21 were staff.

During the last 28 days of COVID-19’s incubation period, no new cases have occurred at the facility, after which residents and staff have been re-examined.











Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd said in a briefing that the single-digit number of new cases reported daily is improving, but Newbrands Wickers should not be satisfied.

“Outbreaks like those in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the surge in active cases we’ve experienced in our state over the past few weeks, remind us to take advantage of the opportunity for the virus to spread,” says Shepherd. I did.

“We have to do everything we can to avoid giving that opportunity.”

She said 443 new Brunswickers are currently self-quarantining throughout the state.

All zones remain below the orange level of COVID-19 recovery, except in the Edmundston region, which remains in red.

Russell said Tuesday that Edmundston’s Zone 4 status will be reassessed in the coming days and that the region may join other parts of the state at the orange stage.

In addition, the state said a national shortage of COVID-19 vaccine would affect New Brunswick’s vaccination program.

Next week, 8,190 doses of the Pzifer vaccine are expected, followed by 9,360 doses weekly.

Shepherd said the plan was reassessed at the briefing and an update will be provided this week.

