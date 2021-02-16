MetroHealth Announces Post-COVID Clinic for Prolonged Coronavirus “Long Distance Carrier”





Cleveland, Ohio – In some COVID-19 patients, symptoms may persist after the first signs of infection. MetroHealth announced on Tuesday that it has set up a specialized clinic to support these “long-haul carriers.” In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals were unaware that some COVID-19 patients could remain symptomatic. Metro Health Post COVID Clinic It is designed to help patients who have symptoms that last for weeks or months after they first appear, he said. Dr. Nora Singer, Director of the Department of Rheumatology at Metro Health and Head of the COVID-19 Research Committee for Health Systems. “The recovery from now on is not as fast as the recovery from a normal viral infection,” Singer said. The most common symptom is “Long-distance carrierExperiences include fatigue, shortness of breath, or coughing. However, researchers have found that they can also develop neurological symptoms such as brain fog, depression, and insomnia. In other studies, COVID-19 Long-term damage to important organs Like the heart, lungs, kidneys.The National Kidney Foundation has found most coronavirus patients with acute kidney injury Renal function continues to decline after discharge.. One study published last month The Lancet, a medical journal, found that more than three-quarters of coronavirus patients treated in Chinese hospitals had prolonged symptoms after six months. The study was the largest of its kind and included 1,733 adult patients who were treated and discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China. The most common long-term symptoms were fatigue and weakness, which were reported in 63% of cases. Studies show that sleep disorders were reported in 26% of cases, and anxiety and depression were reported in 23% of cases. The Post COVID Clinic held a “soft opening” in December to treat Metro Health employees who had recovered from the virus. It has recently spread to all patients, Singer said. Visits to the Post COVID Clinic are effectively made by either video conferencing or telephone. MetroHealth doctors can discuss the patient’s symptom history, provide advice, order tests, and refer patients for additional care. For example, a patient may have sleep problems long after the initial diagnosis. The clinic can keep a sleep history and recommend that patients avoid taking naps to get back on time. If the problem persists, the clinic can order sleep studies or guide the patient to a specialist, Singer said. For those experiencing ongoing anxiety, the patient may be referred to the Metro Health Behavioral Health Unit, Singer said. Post-COVID clinics emphasize that prolonged symptoms are not uncommon, Singer said. Experts are still learning about the virus, including the time it takes to fully recover. Experts know more than in the early days of the pandemic. Some patients may be confused as to why they are still symptomatic after the initial positive COVID-19. “It is important for patients to know that we understand these. [lingering] The symptoms are real and they are not composed, “singer said. “I think patients were starting to worry that people wouldn’t take it seriously. This really shows that we take your symptoms seriously.”

