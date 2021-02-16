NB COVID-19 Summary: Another death in Zone 4, three new cases reported

New Brunswick lost another resident at COVID-19, Dr. Jennifer Russell reported Tuesday.

Russell said in a livestreaming update that the individual was a resident of Manoir Bellevue in Edmundston, with 86 cases of COVID-19, between the ages of 80 and 89.

According to Russell, the resident died “due to a combination of the virus and other factors.” She asked the New Brands Wickers to offer “our most heartfelt condolences” to her family with her, saying “I am saddened by them.”

Since the pandemic began, there are currently 24 COVID-related deaths.

Zone 4 of the Edmundston region remains in the red stage of recovery.

“In the coming days, we’ll reassess the situation to determine when we can join other parts of the state,” Russell said.

Russell also declared the outbreak at Parkland St. John’s nursing home “officially over”, with no new cases within 28 days and three new cases announced on Tuesday. Cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Region, Zone 1:

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

The New Brunswick Health Director has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak in Chanex Sparkland St. John has ended. 3:11

As the spring break in March approaches, so does the threat of variants.

Just a few weeks later, during the March holidays, Dr. Jennifer Russell repeats the same demands she made for Family Day.

Russell said New Brands Wickers were encouraged to see social media posts marking Family Day outdoors or, in effect, in their health zone.

“I want to see the New Brands Wickers take this same approach,” she said on Tuesday during spring break.

“We all need to limit our spring break trips in March to within our health zone … limit the chances of the virus spreading and prevent the recurrence of outbreaks experienced in the past month.”

There are currently 130 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

She pointed out the subspecies-led outbreaks that “our friend Newfoundland and Labrador” is currently experiencing, “they are standing with us when the incident is skyrocketing. So we are standing at a time of need and trial for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. In our state. “

The outbreaks of Newfoundland and Labrador began at school sporting events, causing 250 infections and blocking the entire state within a week.

According to Russell, its amazing and rapid surge shows how the pandemic is changing.

“Before new variants take root, we need to spend time on vaccination efforts to protect the most vulnerable citizens.”

Fortunately, the strategies we learned last year—wearing a tight mask, physical distance, thorough hand washing, and staying home if you feel sick—are effective against new varieties. She said.

NB is not informed about how many doses will be diverted

The state is cautiously optimistic that it will receive the vaccines needed to vaccinate all health care workers and caregivers by the end of March, based on the latest federal vaccination schedule announced on Monday. I will.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd told New Brunswick, “I believe we will receive a vaccine to carry out that mission, but the date may be a little off.” “. fashion. “

However, Shepherd said that if the updated vaccination schedule number is “on track”, plans to vaccinate all priority residents by the end of March or the first week of April are feasible. Said.

She said details of the vaccine deployment would be shared this week.

On Monday, an updated federal website on vaccine delivery schedules showed that New Brunswick was set to receive more than 64,000 Pfizer-BioNTech between now and April.

This includes a predicted delivery of 8,190 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, followed by a weekly delivery of 9,360 doses until the first week of April.

The federal government has increased the number of vaccines offered, but has not yet told New Brunswick how many of these doses will be diverted to northern Canada, said Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd. (Submitted by New Brunswick State Government)

The state will also receive 2,400 moderna doses by the end of February.

What is not yet known is how many of the planned doses will be diverted to northern Canada. As announced on friday..

Shepherd said Tuesday that he was not informed exactly how many doses would be diverted.

“We haven’t received a complete answer from the federal government yet,” she said. “We are waiting for those numbers to be certain.”

CBC News has asked Health Canada to clarify the numbers and is waiting for a response.

Health Canada’s website states that the projected number is “updated when the amount of vaccine available and the timing of future deliveries are confirmed.”

“It can fluctuate from week to week,” he added, so forecasts are subject to change with sudden notices.

To date, New Brunswick has received 21,182 vaccinations and 7,505 people have received the required two vaccinations, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

What if you have sSymptoms

People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

A new onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

Children’s symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: