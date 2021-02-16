More than 23,086 coronavirus vaccinations in Massachusetts reported less than 1,000 cases





More than 23,000 coronavirus vaccine shots were administered in Massachusetts on the last day of vAX data, as Bay recorded less than 1,000 virus cases for the first time since early November. The State Public Health Service’s daily vaccination report on Tuesday showed a total of 1,166,516 vaccinations. There are 861,859 people who received at least one vaccination and 304,657 people who received both Pfizer and modelna vaccines. This is a 23,086 dose surge from Monday’s report, when the state reported a total of 846,886 initial doses and a total of 296,544 second doses. Previously, daily vaccinations were 25,056 times. 35,589 doses; 48,767 doses; 46,244 doses; and 37,259 doses. Over 1.5 million doses were shipped to Bay, and more than 76% of the total dose shipped to the state was administered. The 967 virus cases on Tuesday follow 1,480 cases on Monday and 1,820 cases on Sunday, and the aggregate decreases as the positive test rate decreases. The 7-day average of confirmed cases is now 1,343, down from the average of 6,242 cases in the first week of January. The state last reported less than 1,000 cases daily on November 3. The estimated number of active cases in Massachusetts is now 42,395, a significant decrease from 98,750 at the beginning of the year. With 49 new virus deaths and a possible death from one new virus on Tuesday, the total number of recorded deaths in the state will be 15,567. The average daily death for 7 days is now 45, compared to the daily deaths of 77 people a few weeks ago. That number peaked in late April with the daily deaths of 175 people. Hospitalizations throughout the state are on the decline. Hospitalizations on Tuesday reduced 11 patients to a total of 1,096 patients. The seven-day average of COVID-19 inpatients decreased from 2,347 in early January to the current average of 1,222. Of the total 15,567 deaths from the state virus, 8,392 died in long-term care facilities.

