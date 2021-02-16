7 symptoms that mean you should go to the ER right away

Everyone was there. Clinics are closed on weekends or weekday evenings, and you or your family may or may not be experiencing serious symptoms.

Traveling to the ER may reassure you, but there are many reasons people tend to avoid it — from out-of-pocket to waiting times to the potential for exposure to viruses like COVID-19.If you have ever wondered if you will travel emergency room It is important to recognize the types of symptoms that require urgent medical assistance, especially during a pandemic.

So don’t think twice. If you or your family experience any of the following symptoms, head directly to the ER.

Visited the emergency room last April for symptoms of heart attack Reduced by nearly 40%The Journal of the American College of Cardiology reports that it is probably due to the patient’s fear of exposure to COVID-19.

However, unexplained chest pain should never be ignored, the American Heart Association warns — especially if it involves something else. Symptoms of heart attackShortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, or pain in other parts of the body such as the chin, neck, and back.

In addition, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness can also be accompanied by a heart attack. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience sudden chest pain or a combination of these symptoms.

Severe falls, deep cuts, car accidents, accidental gunshot wounds, or head injuries of any kind should always be treated by a doctor in the emergency room. Much more than a local emergency center, with advanced imaging equipment and diagnostic tests, 24-hour general surgeons, and trained physicians in trauma care, regardless of whether the emergency room is a trauma center. There are resources for.

If you or your family experience serious trauma, don’t wait. Call an ambulance or go straight to the ER.

Life can be a pain in the neck. Therefore, there are many reasons to experience neck pain. However, if you have a combination of stiff neck and high fever, call 911 or go straight to the emergency room.Both of these are symptoms of meningitis and state to be a fatal infection of the membranes that line the spinal cord and brain. Meningitis Research Foundation..

Photo: Shutterstock

It may justify a visit to the emergency room when it’s not just what you ate. Sudden pain on the right side of the abdomen is the case of appendicitis, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and bloating.

If you have appendicitis, time is important because a ruptured appendix can spread to the entire abdomen and can be life-threatening.

If you experience symptoms of a stroke, you need immediate help. fast The American Stroke Association encourages anyone experiencing any of these symptoms to call an ambulance or head for the ER immediately.

For people with severe allergies, there are some things that Benadryl cannot treat. Severe anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock guarantees a 911 call or a quick trip to the emergency room.

According to daily health Symptoms of severe allergic reaction These include coughing, itching of the throat and mouth, nausea and vomiting, itching and rash, dizziness and lightheadedness. When you are experiencing anaphylaxis, it counts every second, so go to the STAT in the emergency room.

To many, COVID-19 can feel like a minor bug. But keep in mind that the virus killed more than 400,000 Americans. New York TimesIt can be very serious, especially in the elderly and those with existing medical conditions.

If you have COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears If you are experiencing dyspnea, bluish lips on your face, difficulty waking or waking up, confusion, or persistent chest pain or pressure, it is important to seek urgent medical attention.

Remember that every second is important when you are experiencing potentially serious medical problems, so consider traveling to an emergency room when your health is at stake. Don’t go too far.Medical professionals Steward Healthcare Ready to help you when serious symptoms occur.Find you Nearest emergency room For more information.

