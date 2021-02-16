Colombia builds inflatable dome for coronavirus patients





The designer will stand inside a portable epidemiological insulation unit during a media presentation in Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Faculty of Architecture at La Salle University in Colombia has designed a small polyhedral pneumatic geodesic dome that can be used to separate and process COVIDs. 19 patients in areas where there are no nearby hospitals or where existing hospitals are overwhelmed by patients. (AP photo / Fernando Bergara)

Due to the lack of hospital beds during the coronavirus pandemic, Colombian architects have begun to design portable, inflatable chambers for coronavirus patients that can be placed in gyms and parking lots. Each 5 meter (16 ft) wide dome can accommodate two patients and is connected by an inflatable corridor. According to the architect, the tube helps the air to circulate, which can circulate 16 times an hour. Developers around the world have devised other inflatable or pop-up structures to address the wave of COVID-19 patients. Some are for small wards, others are for a small number of patients, and some are for individuals. The La Salle University version of Bogotá includes eight interconnected domes that can accommodate 16 patients and costs about $ 15,000. According to researchers. Units can be added or subtracted as needed. "We wanted to do something to accommodate it Health emergency The world is passing, "said Alex Perez, a professor of architecture. dome Initiative. "Many people at the beginning of the pandemic Medical system They collapsed and patients were placed in gymnasiums and airport hangars, but the conditions at those locations were not always the best. " Perez and his team exhibited a set of domes built at a local factory on Tuesday. It took less than an hour to set them up and inflate them on the basketball court.

“These structures allow for isolation Coronavirus Not only the patient, but because it is transparent, keep an eye on it. “ Three sets of domes have already been dispatched to Colombian cities for use in vaccination campaigns. The university has so far created 12 sets, funded by the Colombian Ministry of Science, according to Perez. “This is version 1.1,” Perez said. “We want to improve them and see if there are those markets within the organization that responds to emergencies.” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. Quote: Colombia, Coronavirus patient obtained on February 16, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-colombia-inflatable-domes-coronavirus-patients.html (February 16, 2021) ) Build an inflatable dome for This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

