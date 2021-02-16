Health
Concerns about the effects of spreading the Covid-19 variant
In the week when the European Center for Disease Prevention said the risk of further spread of new variants of the coronavirus in the region was “high to very high,” the Irish government devised measures that could help stop their imports. I’m continuing.
The details of the hotel quarantine, which is mandatory for immigrants from high-risk countries and passengers who do not have a negative PCR test, have been “fine-tuned” and will be enacted by early next month.
“It could be a really powerful way to reduce the introduction of new variants,” said a virologist at Trinity College Dublin.
“All countries that are relatively successful in controlling the virus (virus) have mandatory quarantine procedures,” said Dr. Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology.
In an ECDC risk assessment of the subspecies of concern, the “B117” variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and is now the predominant strain in Ireland, is more likely to spread than the previous predominant strain and “has more serious infections. It can cause it. ” ..
There are also concerns that existing Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective against variants such as South Africa’s B1351.
As a result, the ECDC said its modeling indicates that “a significant increase in Covid-19 cases and mortality is expected” unless public health measures are continued or strengthened.
“New variants, especially B117, are more contagious and more easily spread from person to person, increasing the risk that reduction or mitigation of interventions will lead to rapid transmission and recirculation of this particular variant. “Dr. Roberts said.
She said the ECDC’s main recommendation is that countries do not begin to relax regulations.
She needs to implement other mitigation strategies, as increasing the transmission rate of the variant means “more effort must be made to see the same effect on reducing transmission” if the measures are mitigated. Said there is.
Dr. Roberts said the introduction of compulsory hotel quarantine does not mean that new “homemade” variants could not emerge here.
“Whenever the virus is replicating, there is a mistake in the genome,” she explained, adding that this could mean, for example, increased infectivity.
She said this happens “fully randomly” and can happen “to anyone”.
Therefore, Dr. Roberts said that reducing viral infections can reduce the risk of mutations.
She said people need to be “realistic” about the fact that current blockades will be needed longer.
“We need to be prepared for ongoing restrictions over the next few months and have realistic expectations for the effects of the vaccine over the next few months.”
Dr. Roberts is optimistic about vaccination, but said it will take time to see how it can help reduce the number of hospitalizations and infections.
“The data will arrive in the coming months. The faster we can deploy the data to as many people as possible, the greater the impact of that strategy,” she said.
Due to the increasing distribution of variants, the ECDC has raised public expectations that countries will “strengthen and maintain” “layered” public health measures over the next few months and that the government may lift restrictions. He said it needs to be managed carefully.
