Here’s how to find an appointment for COVID-19 on the Massachusetts website:

While millions of people across Massachusetts are waiting for the opportunity to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, hundreds of reservations are still available at some mass vaccination facilities.
Mass. Click on the video above for a tutorial on how to access the appointments available on the website vaxfinder.mass.gov.
The Public Health Service reported on Tuesday that an additional 23,086 people had been vaccinated with COVID-19 the day after Valentine’s Day, bringing the total number of doses given in Massachusetts to 1,166,516.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts is currently ranked 16th in total doses administered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The latest data from the CDC also rank Massachusetts as the ninth state in the country in terms of initial dose per capita, accelerating its pace compared to other states after the vaccine was launched late. It suggests that you are starting to do.
The latest state figures show that Massachusetts used 76.4% of the 1,527,150 doses shipped to Massachusetts and 304,657 people were fully vaccinated.
Officials said Tuesday that the federal government would once again increase the weekly distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state, pushing the overall forecast for the week to 13.5 million.
It wasn’t immediately clear on Tuesday how much the distribution to Massachusetts would change, and authorities warned in the past that the increase was not uniform across all states.
State health officials were imbalanced by COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising awareness of the safety and efficacy of vaccines in 20 historically underserved municipalities and immunization barriers. Announced to help reduce.
Eligible initiatives include Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Heavalil, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Meshouen, New Bedford, Randolph, Libya, Spring. Focuses on the field, Worcester.
The DPH will support coordinated efforts based on the needs of each community, including providing vaccine ambassadors to share information and resources, multilingual dissemination of culturally relevant vaccine information, and door knock campaigns. He said he is providing support such as employment of local residents for outreach activities. A coordinating group that includes community health centers, local health committees, community and faith-based organizations.