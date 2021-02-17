Updated on Tuesday: Oswego County virus cases increased by 69 from Saturday to 6,111. Deaths from 1 to 88 | Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced on Tuesday, February 16th, that 69 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the cumulative total of positive cases to 6,111 since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. Currently, there are 167 active positive cases.
“The 69 positive cases reported today are the sum of the last four days,” said Huang. “There were 18 new cases on Saturday. 20 on Sunday, 10 on Monday, 21 today. There was another COVID-19-related death on Sunday. This is our neighbor’s. Marking the 88th death of one person. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and friends.
“The number of new positive cases in the daily report has dropped dramatically,” he added. “Our 7-day cumulative number of new positive cases went from 321 on February 1st to 173 on February 8th and today to 137. Even if these numbers decrease, safety measures As a community, we must continue our efforts to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. Wear face masks, stay socially distant, and keep an eye on our practices. Wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings. “
James Weatherup, Chairman of the Oswego County Council, said: “Our county health department and local health partners are doing their best to get people vaccinated. Unfortunately, we cannot control the supply of vaccines, but if there is a transportation problem. Can help you get an appointment for a COVID-19 test or vaccination. We have partnered with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide residents with free transportation. “
This report is current as of February 16th, 3:00 pm.
Total-Number of currently active positive cases: 167
The numbers below are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. These numbers are updated daily to indicate new cases and changes. Those released will not be removed from the current total.
Total of tests performed: 143,729
Total-Total of negative results: 135,530
Total-Number of positive cases: 6,111
Total-Number of positive cases released: 5,856
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 88
Total-Number of people in quarantine / quarantine: 462
“It’s great to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine. We are enthusiastic about taking this next step to end the COVID-19 pandemic. We share it, “Huang said. “Currently in New York, vaccine demands far exceed the availability of vaccines, and we continue to seek patience while we are working together on this process. Eligible groups in Oswego County are vaccinations. When it becomes available, the appropriate employer will be notified of the upcoming clinic. Inconsistent vaccine supplies make planning a vaccine clinic difficult, and the small doses received by Oswego County Not enough to meet the needs of Phase 1a and 1b groups, and the elderly. “
The state has an extensive network of vaccine dispensers.
The State of New York has assigned hospitals to vaccinate the Phase 1a population of doctors, nurses and health care workers. Community health departments vaccinate mandatory workers identified as part of Phase 1b, such as first responders, educators, front-line workers facing the general public such as cashiers) You are responsible for doing it.
Clinics are usually not scheduled until healthcare providers know how much vaccine they are receiving from the state, so people need to keep checking their websites often.
People over the age of 65 who need assistance can also call the Oswego County Senior Citizens’ Office (315-349-3484) for assistance in navigating the Internet when making a reservation.
A list of eligibility judgments and nearby providers who can schedule bookings is available at Am I Eligible? In New York.In the app https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ Alternatively, call the New York State Vaccination Hotline 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Weatherup president should remind residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and assume that people can be infected with COVID-19 anywhere in central New York. “I urge all residents to take action and play their part in stopping the spread of the disease,” he said. “Wear face masks on your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distance. Observe quarantine and quarantine rules and, most importantly, not essential. Avoid gatherings. “
Locations of recent public exposure can be found on page COVID-19 of the Health Department. health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could be potentially exposed each time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal disorders, and loss of new taste or odor. ..
Health authorities urge residents to take these precautions.
If you are ill, stay home, if you are ill, leave your child at home.
Wear a face mask or cover your nose and mouth.
Avoid all types of non-essential gatherings.
Keep 6 feet away from others.
Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Cleans and disinfects frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider from home.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing a life-threatening condition.
If you have any questions, please call the COVID-19 Hotline 315-349-3330 of the Oswego County Health Department. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays. For emotional support, please visit the Mental Health Division, Social Welfare Department, Oswego County. www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene..
Under the New York State Public Health Act, the Oswego County Health Department is the only local public health authority for COVID-19 pandemics for all individuals and groups in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor, respond to, and report on COVID-19.