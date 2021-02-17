Health
Blacks, Hispanics at high risk of death from COVID in nursing homes in the United States
(HealthDay)-A new study confirms that US nursing homes have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with particularly severe damage to blacks and Hispanics.
Researchers have found that COVID-19 mortality is more than three times higher in US nursing homes, which have the highest proportion of black and Hispanic residents compared to those who are mostly white residents. ..
This survey of more than 13,000 nursing homes nationwide is not the first to record such racial disparities.
But it went further into a pandemic (mid-September 2020), trying to delve into the factors that explain racial inequality, said Rebecca Gozis, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago.
Her team identified two broad patterns that seemed important. Nursing homes with the highest ethnic minority inhabitants tended to be larger, often in counties with more severe COVID outbreaks.
This study was unable to drill down to specific reasons why these factors could have led to more cases and death.
However, large facilities in counties with high COVID cases may only have increased exposure to the virus, Gorges said.
People consider nursing homes to be “locked,” but she said the virus could break into the door through exposed staff.
That’s why Dr. Joseph Uslander, a former president of the American Geriatrics Society, considers the prevalence of COVID in the community to be the “main driving force” for cases in nursing homes. He was not part of the study.
Nursing home staff are often young and may start working with asymptomatic infections, said Ouslander, a professor of medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton.
Even with SARS-CoV-2 institutional screening staff, he said cases could slip through between tests.
It all emphasizes the importance of curbing the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
According to Gorges, the general public may not be aware that actions to slow spread (keeping social distance, wearing masks) help protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness or death.
Ouslander agreed. “We all have a social responsibility,” he said.
“Just because you don’t go to a nursing home doesn’t mean you can’t be a source of infection there,” he added.
Recently published survey results JAMA network openIs based on US federal data from 13,312 nursing homes. As of September 13, the facility reported nearly 335,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 51,600 deaths.
Of the one-fifth of homes with the highest proportion of non-white residents, 87% had at least one COVID-19 case among the residents. This is compared to 68%, one-fifth of the highest percentage of white residents.
Even the facilities with the highest number of minority patients had the highest number of deaths. On average, each household lost a little less than 6 inhabitants at COVID-19, while nursing homes with the most white inhabitants killed just under 2 per facility.
This study is done when US nursing homes have a faint look at hope. Cases and deaths of COVID-19 have been reported to have decreased in recent weeks.
In the four weeks from December to January, new COVID cases between nursing home residents and staff decreased by more than 50%, according to a recent CNN analysis of federal figures.
Probably due to vaccination.
The American Medical Association and the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan say the recent decline was greater in nursing homes that vaccinated residents and staff.
However, Auslander warned that it would be difficult to know what the effects of vaccination were at this early stage.So far, the numbers are during many lactations House Residents are vaccinated and only a small number of staff are vaccinated, as many workers have been reported hesitant to vaccinate.
“Nursing homes are making progress in vaccination, but we need to do more to get it. staff I was vaccinated. ”
AARP details COVID-19. Nursing home..
Copyright © 2020 HealthDay.. all rights reserved.
Quote: Blacks, Hispanics at high risk of death from COVID in US nursing homes (February 16, 2021) https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-blacks-hispanics-higher-covid-death.html Obtained from February 16, 2021
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
