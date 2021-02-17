Florida has most UK atypical cases in the United States





Florida set a tough record. The state leads the country in most cases of UK coronavirus variants. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has nearly 380 variants, more than double the number of cases in California, the second largest state. According to CDC data, the number of variants in Florida has quadrupled in less than a month. This week, health officials confirmed two new cases of British variants in Orange County. This brings the total number of cases to 12. “Of the six variants interviewed, no deaths were reported and no hospitalizations were reported,” Alvina Chu said. Chu is an epidemiologist at the Florida Department of Health. “Every new infection gives the virus the opportunity to mutate and gain some benefit,” she said at a press conference on Monday. As the number of cases increases, a new study in the United Kingdom shows that this variant is not only highly contagious, but can be up to 70% fatal. The CDC director is concerned that it could become the dominant stock in the United States by the end of March. Dr. Ahutab Khan treats COVID-19 patients in Central Florida and shares the same concerns. “The new variant is my biggest concern as the new variant gains a foothold in the spring and summer and addresses another surge,” Khan said. Makella Coudray is an infectious disease epidemiologist at UCF. She is concerned that this variant will put a strain on Florida hospitals. “If this continues to grow, hospitalizations can increase. Especially given that Florida is already more populous than other states, this mutation can increase and increase the number of fatal cases of the disease. If it’s expensive, “she said. In addition to the UK mutation, a new study has published this. The week discovered that there could be seven new homemade variants in the United States. She believes that sequencing efforts should be increased. “At this point, if we could add or enhance genomic surveillance, it would really help in the development and deployment of future vaccines. It would help us to provide more information to the research we are looking at. Orange County Given that a new case of the disease was discovered by a random test, Kahn also wants to take further action. “We need a larger sequence,” he said. “We rarely sequence positive cases, and without sequencing, we can’t find any more mutants, and how contagious or pathogenic they are. I don’t know how to check. ”Country Health Spokesperson County: Orange County: 12 Seminole County: 11 Brevard County: 9 Osceola County: 7 Volcia County: 4 Marion County: 3 Samter County: 1 Case

