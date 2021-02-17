A hidden 100-year-old moonshine still associated with Al Capone was discovered in South Carolina.

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of moonshine in the 1920s. This may have been part of the infamous gangster Al Capone’s former illegal liquor operation.

University researchers Tennessee Barrels, concrete blocks, garden hoses, and other artifacts were found at Hell Hole Swamp, a suburb of Charleston, South Carolina.

The abandoned operation is said to have been carried out by Benjamin Birponto, a notorious liquor smuggler who smuggled liquor from the state for Capone.

Vilponto was eventually killed in a shootout, but experts believe that rival pirated copies took over the operation because of their own illegal business.

Volunteers passing through Hell Hole Swamp in Lowcountry, South Carolina, found the remains of moonshine, which they believe was owned by one of Al Capone’s bootleggers.

The item was found at Hell Hole Swamp in the Francis Marion National Forest in South Carolina, about 30 miles from Charleston in Berkeley County.

Catherine Parker, a PhD candidate at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, has been studying illegal distillation in the region since 2018.

South Carolina moonshine dates back to the colonial era, Parker said in a 2018 report.

During Prohibition, Hell Hole Swamp was home to some of the country’s largest businesses.

Researchers discovered barrels, concrete blocks, garden hoses, and other relics during the 1920s moonshine operation.

Due to the secret nature of moonshine operations since the 1920s and the lack of interest by scholars, few sites have been formally investigated or documented.

“Many archaeologists tend to write them down because they think they are so recent that there is too much evidence that they really don’t need to care or do archaeology,” Parker said. He said. Post and courier..

Parker previously found a distillery operation in the woods.

In November, she returned her team of volunteers to the forest, where she found seven more stills.

Last month, they set foot on the Hellhole Swamp and found metal barrels and hoses, burnt blocks, and other scraps.

Cinder blocks were often placed to keep hard objects off the ground so that the mash could be heated from below.

Architectural historians date cinder blocks back to the 1920s, based on size and composition.

A 12-foot well that provides operation was also found in the area, along with other signs of heating elements used to heat sheet metal, charcoal, and mash in distillers.

Unlike most stills, it wasn’t located near streams or other bodies of water, so it’s possible that Villeponto created the wheel.

During Prohibition, Berkeley County was nationally infamous as a hotbed for illegal distillation. In 1929, Governor John Gardiner Richard, a temperance movement, declared the county “a fierce pain in South Carolina.”

Hellhole Swamp was one of the largest suppliers of pirated liquor to Chicago during the Prohibition era. Charleston The magazine Capone visits the area in a luxurious limousine and checks the operation.

In 1930, Charleston Daily Mail wrote a swamp that exudes “the scent of spiritual liquor that drifts throughout the southeast.”

Archaeologists believe that in the 1920s and 1930s they discovered the remains of moonshine liquor owned by Benjamin Villeponto, the infamous liquor smuggler of Al Capone (pictured).

Volunteers found what was still left less than a mile away from Ben Bilponto’s home. Parker reported that “to protect the still from inadvertent discovery”, the still was frequently placed near the operator’s property.Photo: Barrels used in moonshine operations

Corn whiskey was taken out of the swamp, loaded into railroad boxcars, and shipped to Windy City.

Parker’s team discovered that the relic was found within a mile of the home of Benjaminville Ponteau, one of the country’s largest moonshiners, and made her believe that the surgery belonged to him. It was.

Parker was “to protect the still from inadvertent discovery and to protect the still operator from additional trespass charges,” and the still was frequently placed near the operator’s property.

The Villeponteaux clan is one of the few families in the region and has been successful enough to disagree with the authorities.

“These operators were part of Berkeley County’s oldest family,” Parker wrote. They competed for management through a network managed by Al Capone himself, and frequent and violent conflicts between the two rivals led to the county’s nickname “Bloody Berkeley.”

Vilponto was killed in a shootout with the McKnights, but Parker believes his rival Bootlegger continued to use his stills after his death.

It is not clear how long this particular setup has been in use.

Prohibition was abolished in 1933, but high taxes on alcohol in South Carolina kept Moonshiner open for years to come.

Prohibition was abolished in 1933, but for many years after that, smuggling of alcoholic beverages continued in low counties.Photo: Government officials standing next to working outside Chattanooga, Tennessee

According to Parker, a effluent distiller is often mistaken for a pile of garbage, but it has several features, such as a heating pot and firebox, and rocks and blocks to place it.

There may be broken stone or glass bottles, nails, rivets, sheet metal shards, rubber plumbing and hoses, drum and barrel rings, buckets, and even clothing and used ammunition.

Parker continues to comb the woods and wants to find some personal belongings belonging to the bootlegger to get a clearer picture of who they are.

Local volunteers also share stories about their families in the moonlight, some of whom have been enslaved.

“They said,” Yeah, many of our ancestors, you know, made alcohol … again, they make moonshine, “Parker told the newspaper.

“It was a much smaller business than some of the white planter families that made moonshine, but it still occupies most of the culture.”