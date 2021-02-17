How to Wear the Two Masks Properly, and Other Mask Fitting Tips Following Recent CDC Advice

By Jemal R. Brinson, Kori Rumore, Jonathon Berlin

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



New mask advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focuses on ensuring that masks fit properly to better prevent the spread of COVID-19 in connection with new research.

CDC researched whether to wear two mask It provided more protection than one and found that it did. Researchers have found that wearing a single mask (surgical mask or cloth) blocks about 40% of the particles coming toward the breathing head. Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask blocked about 80%.

Here are some CDC advice and tips on how to mask properly.

Double mask

What to do: Place a cloth mask on top of the surgical or medical procedure mask. This allows the entire setup to fit better and eliminates gaps on the sides of the face and nose. Make sure the fit is comfortable and there are no gaps.

Don’t: Do not combine two disposable masks that are not designed to fit tightly. Wearing multiple disposable masks at once does not improve the fit. Also, do not wear the KN95 mask, which is a type of filter facepiece respirator commonly manufactured in China, with other masks.

Cloth mask precautions: Choose a cloth mask with multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable cloth. This cloth mask also contains a nose wire that helps improve the fit of the mask. Does the mask block light when I hold it over a bright light source? Then it’s a good structure.

Cloth mask prohibition: Keep away from cloth masks that include exhalation valves or vents. This can cause respiratory droplets to enter and leave the mask.

Knotted ear loop

What to do: The CDC recommends tying the ear loops of a 3-ply mask, folding it and then pushing it in so that the edges of the mask fit snugly on your face. First, fold the mask in half vertically and align the corners and edges. Then, according to the University of North Carolina UNC Health educational video, tie a knot with an elastic loop as close as possible to the mask. Then bend the metal nose to fit the shape of your nose. The knot then inflates the sides of the mask near the tied ear loop. Fold the bulging edges with pleats so that they are flat on your cheeks. When wearing the mask, make sure it fits snugly.

What you should not do: Do ​​not wear multiple disposable masks at once. The fit does not improve. Handle the mask only on the ear loops, cords, or head straps, not on the surface of the mask itself.

About KN95: KN95 does not require any strap changes. Ideally, this type of mask can filter up to 95% of the particles in the air, but with a counterfeit KN95 mask it becomes difficult to distinguish between a real KN95 and a fake KN95. .. Do not wear a KN95 mask with an exhalation valve. Respiratory droplets can leak inside and outside the mask. If you have facial hair, this type of mask may not fit well. Do not combine a KN95 mask with another KN95 mask or other type of mask.

Nylon cover

What to do: In another study, a sleeve made of light nylon sock material was placed around the neck and pulled up over a cloth or surgical mask to make the mask fit tightly on the face and create edge gaps. It has been found that the reduction significantly improves the protection of the wearer.

Mask brace

Action: Air leaks around the edges of the cloth mask or surgical mask can be reduced by stacking one of these devices on top of the cloth mask, improving the fit. Recent studies have shown that wearing either a solid fitter or an elastic fitter over a surgical mask can increase the wearer’s protection against aerosols by 90%. Mask braces can be purchased online or made from rubber bands. Former Apple Product Design Engineer Sabrina Paseman behind fixthemask.com has posted a tutorial that walks you through the process. First, join the three rubber bands together. Then place a central rubber band around the chin and nose in front of the mask. Adjust the fit and perform a CDC seal check.

Other mask tips to remember:

When to wear

‣ Wear a mask whenever you are in public. Children under the age of 2 and those who cannot safely wear the mask due to a disability or underlying illness should not wear the mask.

‣ As of February 2, you will need a mask for planes, buses, trains and other public transport when traveling in the United States and abroad.

‣ Wear a mask if you are near someone who is not living with you.

‣ If the person you live with has COVID-19 symptoms or the COVID-19 test is positive, wear a mask at home.

How to wear

‣ Be sure to wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer before wearing the mask. Do not touch the mask while wearing it.

‣ If you are wearing glasses, find a mask that fits snugly on your nose or has a nose wire that helps reduce fogging. You can also use an anti-fog spray made for eyeglasses.

‣ Do not use a cloth mask that is difficult to breathe. Passing a mask containing an exhaled veil or vent can allow virus particles to escape. And leave the N95 respirator for healthcare professionals, CDC says.

What to do in the cold season

‣ Wear a mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava. These items are not a substitute for masks.

‣ Replace the mask when it gets wet. Wet masks are difficult to breathe, filter less efficiently, and ventilate more around the edges of the mask. Keep a spare mask to replace with a mask that has been wet with breath moisture from snow or rain.

© 2021 Chicago Tribune

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.