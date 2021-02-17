Antibody-based COVID-19 treatment works most effectively in conjunction with immune cells

Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain



Of the nine treatments and preventatives for COVID-19 that have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, three are drugs made from so-called monoclonal antibodies. Such drugs provide the patient with off-the-shelf antibodies that neutralize the virus, bypassing the body’s slower and sometimes less effective process of making its own antibodies.

However, such treatments were developed during COVID-19 without detailed information on how antibodies interact with the rest of the immune system. Faced with a new deadly and rapidly spreading illness, drag Designers began their work without knowing whether the ability of antibodies to activate various immune cells would help or hinder efforts to control the disease. Such abilities are collectively known as antibody effector functions.

In a new study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, antibody effector function is an important part of effectively treating infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), but antibodies. Has been shown to be unnecessary if required. Used to prevent infection.Findings available online in the journal cell, May help scientists improve next-generation antibody-based COVID-19 drugs.

“Some companies are removing effector functionality from antibodies and others are trying to optimize effector functionality,” said Michael S. Diamond, a professor of medicine at Herbert S. Gasser. “Neither of these strategies is supported by data in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Based on our findings, there is a strong neutralizing antibody without effector function, which is pre-infection. Probably works when given as a prophylaxis. However, it does not work well when administered after infection. For maximum effect, effector function should be optimized. “

Antibodies are shaped like the letter Y. The tips of the two short arms are variable almost indefinitely, giving the antibody the ability to recognize virtually any molecular shape. The short arms attach to foreign molecules and make them subject to clearance. The long arm is where the effector function is located. It attaches to the receptors of immune cells, kills infected cells, and induces them to release the molecules that form the immune response.

However, this process may not work. In a process known as antibody-dependent enhancement, the interaction of the antibody’s long arms with immune cells can exacerbate some viral infections, especially those with tropical dengue virus. People who have antibodies to one strain of dengue virus are at risk of developing life-threatening dengue fever when infected with another strain of the virus.

To avoid the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement, some companies developing antibody-based COVID-19 drugs have modified the long-arm sequence of antibodies to prevent interaction with immune cells. I got it. Other companies have taken the opposite: strengthening antibody effector function to potentially increase the efficacy of their drugs.

To determine the role of antibody effector function in COVID-19, Diamond et al., Lead author Emma Winkler, MD / Ph.D. James E. Crow Jr., MD, a student in the Diamond Lab and co-lead author of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, started with an antibody that is highly effective in recognizing and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2. It was. They eliminated the effector function of the antibody by mutating the long arm so that it could not stimulate immune cells.

Researchers fed separate groups of mice with the original or mutated SARS-CoV-2 antibody, or a placebo antibody that does not recognize SARS-CoV-2. The antibody was given to animals one day before nasal infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 antibody protected mice from disease, regardless of whether the antibody’s effector function was intact. Mice treated with either SARS-CoV-2 antibody lost weight and had lower lung viral levels than mice treated with placebo antibody. Importantly, there were no signs of increased antibody-dependent enhancement.

Next, researchers investigated whether antibody effector function was needed for post-infection treatment. They gave mice the virus that causes COVID-19 and treated them with the original or mutated SARS-CoV-2 antibody or placebo antibody after a few days. Compared to placebo, the original SARS-CoV-2 antibody protected mice from weight loss and death, but not those without effector function.

Further experiments with different antibodies, with or without effector function and in different animals (hamsters), gave the same results. Effector function is an integral part of effective antibody treatment of COVID-19.

Some of the antibody-based drugs for COVID-19 have been developed as prophylactics for use in high-risk environments such as nursing homes. However, most such drugs are intended to treat people who are already infected. Optimizing antibody effector function for that purpose may be the key to making powerful drugs, Diamond said. As part of this study, researchers found that loss of effector function changed the types of immune cells mobilized to fight infection and how they behave.

“” Effector function “refers to a complex set of interactions. antibody Diamond, who is also a professor of molecular microbiology and pathology and immunology, said “other elements of the immune system” and “can introduce various point mutations to enhance certain types of effector function. Some may be harmful to the immune response. While others may be beneficial. Lots of nuances. I’m still learning how to take advantage of effector features, so I get what I need, You can’t get what you don’t need. ”

