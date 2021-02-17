Gait variability can help diagnose different types of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease





Canadian researchers were the first to study how different patterns of walking in the elderly more accurately diagnose different types of dementia and identify Alzheimer’s disease. A new study by a Canadian research team led by researchers at the Lawson Institute of Health and London at Western University evaluated gait patterns and brain function in 500 participants currently enrolled in clinical trials.Their findings are today Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. There is long-standing evidence that cognitive problems such as memory loss and executive function dysfunction can be predictors of dementia. It is now known that athletic performance, especially walking methods, can help diagnose different types of neurodegenerative conditions. “ Dr. Manuel Montero Odasso, Lawson Scientist, Professor of Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University Dr. Montero Odasso is world-renowned for his work on the relationship between mobility and cognitive decline in aging. Leading the London Mobility, Exercise and Cognitive (MEC) team, he is pioneering new diagnostic approaches and treatments to prevent and combat early dementia. In this study, gait disorders throughout the cognitive spectrum, including subjective cognitive impairment, Parkinson’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, people with Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and cognitively healthy controls. Was compared. Four independent gait patterns were identified: rhythm, pace, variability, and postural control. Only high gait variability was associated with cognitive decline and identified Alzheimer’s disease with 70% accuracy. Gait volatility refers to the variation between distance and timing strides that occur during gait. “This is the first strong evidence that gait variability is an important marker of processes that occur in areas of the brain that are associated with both cognitive impairment and motor control,” said Lawson’s research assistant. Postdoc Dr. Frederico Percini Faria said. He is the first author of this treatise at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University. “This high gait variability as a marker of cognitive cortical dysfunction has shown that Alzheimer’s disease can be reliably identified compared to other neurodegenerative diseases.” Cognitive cortical dysfunction affects a person’s ability to perform multiple tasks at the same time, such as walking and talking, chatting with family and cutting vegetables. Gait variability as a motor marker for cognitive decline and various types of conditions allows gait assessment to be used as a clinical trial, for example by having patients use wearable techniques. “We find that gait variability resembles an arrhythmia. Healthcare providers can measure it in clinic patients in the same way that they assess the rhythm of the heart with an electrocardiogram,” Dr. Montero Odasso added. I will. Source: Lawson Institute of Health Journal reference: Pieruccini-Faria, F. , et al. (2021) Neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment Overall gait variability: Results of the Canadian Aging Neurodegeneration Consortium (CCNA) and gait and brain studies. Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. doi.org/10.1002/alz.12298..

..





