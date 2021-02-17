Quarantine for people receiving COVID-19 vaccination

Share on Pinterest According to experts, fully vaccinated persons should follow the COVID-19 safety protocol, such as wearing a mask. Jayme Burrows / Stocksy The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now states that fully vaccinated people probably do not need to be quarantined after exposure to COVID-19.

Experts have shown that vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illnesses, but research into how well vaccines block viral infections is not yet definitive.

Experts advise vaccinated people to follow safety protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands. Fully vaccinated people who meet certain criteria no longer need to be quarantined when exposed to COVID-19. that is New guidance From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the advisory, there is no need to quarantine if: They are completely vaccinated.

They are within 3 months of receiving the final dose of the series.

I haven’t had any symptoms since I was exposed to COVID-19. “The personal and social benefits of avoiding unnecessary quarantine outweigh the potential but unknown risks of infection and to those at highest risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others. It may facilitate the orientation of public health resources. This recommendation to abandon the quarantine of people with vaccine-derived immunity is Quarantine recommendations for people with innate immunity This makes it easier to implement, “says the CDC. Those who do not meet the criteria should continue to follow the quarantine guidelines if exposed to people with COVID-19. Public health experts say the latest updates to the quarantine guidelines are good news. “This gives us more freedom for governments and other agencies around the world to allow these vaccines to, in fact, return to some sort of similarity in normal behavior. It really shows that you feel comfortable. ” Dr. Yvonne MaldonadoA professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University in California told Healthline.

Currently it is unknown how effective it is COVID-19 vaccine It prevents virus infection. However, their effectiveness in disease prevention has proven to be important. “Data from studies conducted show that the Pfizer vaccine protects 95% 7 days after the second vaccination and the Modana vaccine protects 94% 14 days after the second vaccination,” Maldonado said. Mr. says. Information on transmission efficiency is limited, but preliminary data is promising. “The Moderna study found that swabs of the asymptomatic vaccine on the second dose resulted in a 63% reduction in positive swabs in the vaccine group compared to controls four weeks after the first dose. Some AstraZeneca studies showed very similar reductions. ” Dr. Dean BloombergHe is responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis, he told Healthline. “We’ve been waiting for this since the vaccine became available,” he said. “I think this is a step in the right direction, as I always thought that vaccines would eventually return to some sort of normal sensation without the need for masks or social distance.”