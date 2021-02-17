Dallas County adds 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 245 new cases on Tuesday – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and another 245 cases of the new virus. This is due to reports of delays due to winter storms.

“Our number today is artificially low because of the cold weather disrupting the reporting process,” said Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County. “The overall trend over the last two weeks has been very high. “The number of cases is decreasing,” he said. “Currently, things are very difficult for everyone, and depending on the circumstances of the family, it may not be possible to keep a social distance.” Elsewhere. In these situations, keep as much space as possible, wear masks, wash your hands, and do everything you can to prevent the spread of COVID in this unprecedented climate emergency. Is very important. “

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, the county had 119 confirmed cases, 126 possible (antigen test) cases, and the total number of confirmed cases in the county by March 2020. Said that there were 241,532 cases and the number of possible (antigen test) cases was 33,868. .. The total number of possible cases confirmed in the county is currently 275,400. In a report over the past seven days, Dallas County authorities have published 5,835 new, potentially confirmed cases of the virus, averaging 834 per day.

As the state began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B vaccines, the county health department began a waiting list of those wishing to receive the vaccine.

You can now register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Thirteen people died on Tuesday, and since March 2020, the virus has killed 2,666 people in the county. The latest victims announced included people in their 30s and 90s.

A man in his thirties who lived in Garland. He was found dead at home and was in potential high-risk health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Lancaster. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who lived in Sunnyvale. He expired at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Irving. She was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was in the hospital.

A man in his 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Garland. He died in the facility and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Irving. He died in hospice and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 90s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He died in the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

COVID-19 Vaccine Initiatives

Dallas County currently operates a large immunization hub at Fair Park, which can immunize up to 2,000 people per day. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups. Reservations are required to receive vaccinations. Please register your reservation at the link below.

The Fair Park Vaccine Hub is closed until Wednesday due to bad weather. Further closures may be required depending on the winter weather.

This week, FEMA announced that the Fair Park location, along with Arlington’s AT & T Stadium, will soon become a hub for mass vaccination, allowing more than 10,000 people to be vaccinated per day. These hubs are scheduled to open by February 24th...

According to Jenkins, the county has given 43,823 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Fair Park Vaccine Hub since it opened on January 11.

The judge reiterated that the person who received the first injection of the vaccine did not need to make an appointment for the second dose-the date of the second appointment is the date of the vaccination card received at the time of the first dose. It is on the back was administered.

“Individuals are vaccinated, so it is important to stay vigilant and continue to use these personal protective equipment until you reach herd immunity to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. After that, you still need to do the following: wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay at least 6 feet away from others to avoid congestion, “said Jenkins.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Participants in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare professionals or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

DSHS said on February 4 that it was still discussing when to extend vaccine availability to Group 1C and whether to include teachers in that group.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even if fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Distribution of Texas COVID-19 vaccine

