90 cases of COVID-19 mutants found in Ionia prison, state says





State health officials announced 90 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 on Tuesday. Confirmed at Ionia Prison. Results from daily prisoner and staff tests at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility found that 88 prisoners and two employees tested positive for the variant. Five additional members of the prison were tested positive for the virus, according to Michigan police. The Michigan Correctional Bureau has since begun regular testing Prison employees found to have variants last week, Said the state police. There are over 100 pending test results at the Michigan Institute for Health and Welfare. Authorities believe that this variant is more contagious than the virus that causes COVID-19. There are 67 cases of viral variant B.1.1.7 in the state. In addition to Ionian findings: 39 cases in Washtenaw County. 10 people in Wayne County. Four each in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties. Three in Detroit. There is one in each county of Charlevoix, Eaton, Kent, Macomb, Sanilac, St. Clair and Van Buren. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health, Lynn Satfin, said no deaths had occurred as a result of the outbreak. As of Tuesday, Michigan has recorded 576,264 cases, and 15,177 people have died from the virus since it was first detected in March. According to the Michigan Correctional Bureau, there are 930 active COVID-19 cases, with more than 22,500 prisoners estimated to have recovered. There were 138 prisoners and 4 staff dead. Due to the spread of the case early in the pandemic, the prison released 353 medically vulnerable prisoners who tested positive. “Since daily test results, the number of COVID-19-positive cases at the facility has been declining, and the swift efforts taken to reduce the spread are working,” Michigan police said in a news release. It shows that. “ “Based on the available evidence, current tests and vaccines for COVID-19 will also work against this new variant. Protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are for the new variant B.1.1.7. It also prevents the spread. “ The first known case of a variant in Michigan was Washtenaw County when a UM student brought the variant from the United Kingdom on January 16. It spread to Ann Arbor stores, state and local health officials said. Until February 18th, we are offering a large amount of services for new subscribers. Sign up here For only $ 1 for 6 months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are cases of 1,173 variants in 40 states. Michigan has 157 cases and is ranked third in most cases of national variants after Florida (379) and California (168). Michigan has not identified a B.1.351 variant or P.1 case that appeared in South Africa. Variant from Brazil. The state plans to wash residents frequently, keep wearing masks, ventilate indoor spaces 6 feet away from others, and get vaccinated when available, after travel or potentially We advise you to have regular inspections after any exposure. [email protected] Twitter: @SarahRahal_

