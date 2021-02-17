Did you survive Covid?Maybe you can thank your Neanderthal ancestors





Researchers have found a genetic mutation that reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 infection by about 22%. It was found in all samples they took from Neanderthal DNA, and in about 30% of samples from people from Europe and Asia.

The genetic regions involved affect the body’s immune response to RNA viruses such as coronavirus, West Nile virus, and hepatitis C virus. Researcher reported Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.

“This region encodes a protein that activates an important enzyme during RNA virus infection,” they write.

Svante Paabo and Hugo Zeberg of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, reported that it may be one of the mutations that have been passed down for thousands of years to help people survive.

“The haplotype of chromosome 12 associated with a approximately 22% reduction in the relative risk of becoming severe with COVID-19 when infected with SARS-CoV-2 indicates that it is inherited from Neanderthals,” they said. Is writing. “The relative risk of needing intensive care is reduced by about 22% for each copy of the Neanderthal haplotype,” they added. “This haplotype is quite common in all parts of the world except Africa,” they added. “The population of Eurasia and the Americas often reaches 50% and is present at carrier frequencies above that.” This finding may help explain why black patients are so likely to have severe coronavirus disease. The Neanderthals, which became extinct about 40,000 years ago, co-existed and sometimes mated with modern humans in Europe and Asia, but not in Africa. People of pure African descent do not have Neanderthal DNA. Studies show that about 2% of the DNA of people of European and Asian descent can be traced back to Neanderthals. The team used samples taken from more than 2,200 living people with severe cases of coronavirus or corresponding controls. They have discovered a genetic region that affects susceptibility to serious disease. We then checked DNA from the skeletons of four ancients-70,000 Neanderthals in Siberia, 50,000 Neanderthals in Croatia, 120,000 Neanderthals in Denisova Cave in Siberia, and 80,000 Neanderthals. Old sample from the same place in-another variant of ancient humans. All four samples had the same version of their gene sequence. Last year, Paabo and Zeberg identified a genetic mutation inherited from Neanderthals that increased the risk of serious illness. Like most traits, susceptibility to disease and serious consequences is affected by a variety of genetic differences.

