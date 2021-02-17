Two COVID-19 strains reportedly merged into a “highly mutated” hybrid





Two variants of the novel Coronavirus They reportedly integrated their genomes to form a new hybrid of deadly diseases. The complex virus, known as the “recombination” event, has raised concerns that yet another threat to the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent. according to New Scientist, The hybrid mutation was found in a sample from California and was described by the publication as “severely mutated.” This variant is believed to be a combination of a highly contagious strain that originated in the United Kingdom and a strain that is believed to have formed in California. As recently covered InquisitorScientists recently warned that recent data on British strains found the virus to be 30 to 70 percent more deadly than the original coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan in 2019. Little is known about California strains, but this mutation is responsible for the recent surge in cases in Los Angeles, driving Golden State to have the highest COVID-19 deaths in the country. It is theorized that it is. Further research is needed to officially validate hybrid recombination. However, Bette Korber, who discovered the mutation at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, claimed that the merger was “quite clear” when looking at the genomic libraries of the two coronaviruses. In addition, hybrid viruses have long been expected by virologists because the combination of viruses is characteristic of coronaviruses. Yawar Nazir / Getty Images

In many cases, these hybrid variants can be more dangerous than the original strain, and scientists have expressed concern that the combined version could be a major setback in the fight against disease. I will. However, it is not yet known how effective the newly discovered hybrids will be. It is also unknown whether it is widespread. “This kind of event can cause a virus to bind a more infectious virus to a more resistant virus,” Korber said. Dr. Sergei Pond, who works at the Genomics and Evolutionary Medicine Institute at Temple University in Pennsylvania, assumed that a new hybrid was likely created because an individual could infect two strains at the same time. “We may have reached a point where this is happening at a considerable rate,” he explained. Pond warned that “all coronaviruses are recombined, so it’s not a matter of time, but a matter of time,” although there is no evidence of widespread recombination. The· Coronavirus It infects 109 million people worldwide and kills more than 2.4 million people.

